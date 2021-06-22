Another member of the LSU men’s basketball team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season has left the program.
Forward Josh LeBlanc, a former Madison Prep star, entered the transfer portal Tuesday after playing in just 25 games for his hometown team after transferring in from Georgetown.
Additionally, guard Seneca Knight, who came to LSU from San Jose State last January and never played in a game for the Tigers, is entering the transfer portal, sources told The Advocate on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-7 LeBlanc, a four-star recruit who played one full season and part of another at Georgetown, came to LSU in the spring of 2020. He sat out the rest of that season and the first six games of last season to become eligible.
LeBlanc averaged just 3.2 points while shooting 66.7% from the floor and added 4.4 rebounds per game after getting 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds a game during his freshman campaign with Georgetown.
LeBlanc is the third player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Guard Aundre Hyatt signed with Rutgers and guard Jalen Cook signed with Tulane.
With LeBlanc’s departure, Will Wade will have just three scholarship players back from last year’s team — guard Eric Gaines and forwards Mwani Wilkinson and Shareef O’Neal.
Knight, a 6-7 shooting guard who prepped at Northside High in Lafayette, averaged 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while starting 51 of 66 career games for San Jose State.
His sophomore season was his best with the Spartans when he led the team in scoring (17.1) and rebounds (5.7) and was second in assists (2.4).