LSU walk-on quarterback Andre Sale has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the junior confirmed with The Advocate on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Little Rock, Arkansas, native transferred into the program after starting his career at Tennessee Tech, where he threw for 1,520 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2017 season.

Sale is the second walk-on quarterback to announce his intention to transfer this week, following sophomore Jordan Loving, a Riverside Academy graduate who said on Twitter on Sunday that he would be transferring to Southeastern Louisiana.

Neither Sale nor Loving saw game action in their time at LSU, although for the first part of the 2018 season, they were a few of the remaining options behind starting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Including backup Myles Brennan, LSU entered the season with two scholarship quarterbacks, due to the preseason transfers of Justin McMillan (Tulane) and Lowell Narcisse (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that Brennan was dealing with an injury that affected his throwing up until he was cleared to play against Rice on Nov. 17.

With the arrival of true freshman Peter Parrish, LSU will have three scholarship quarterbacks entering the 2019 season.

Neither Sale nor Loving were on scholarship at LSU, and their departure will not affect the team's scholarship count toward the 85-player limit the NCAA allots each school member.

Sale is the second walk-on to enter the NCAA transfer portal, since running back Justin Jones became LSU's first football player to enter the portal on Jan. 11.

The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.

In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.