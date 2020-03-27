The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight would have been played this weekend, so, as we did last week with the first- and second-round games, we take time to reminisce and look back at LSU’s five most memorable wins (in order of significance) in those rounds from its first 22 appearances in the tournament. The Tigers, who qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in 1953, are 6-4 in the Sweet 16 and 4-2 in the Elite Eight, with those four wins sending them to the Final Four in 1953, 1981, 1986 and 2006.
No. 11 LSU 59, No. 1 Kentucky 57
Elite Eight/Southeast regional
March 22, 1986
Atlanta
The Omni
No one gave Dale Brown’s LSU team much of a chance, except the Tigers themselves, after falling to Kentucky three times — including twice in a six-day span in early March in the regular-season finale and the Southeastern Conference tournament in Lexington.
After hanging with third-ranked Kentucky for most of the afternoon, unranked and unheralded LSU found itself in position to pull off a major shocker in the final 30 seconds when Don Redden and Ricky Blanton combined for one of the most memorable plays in program history.
Mighty Kentucky was taken down when Blanton got behind the ’Cats defense with 15 seconds to play for an easy lay-in off a perfect pass from Redden. That last of Blanton’s 12 points produced the game-winning basket after the Wildcats scored with 5 seconds left, sending the Tigers to their second Final Four in six seasons.
It was the biggest win in a strange season in which LSU, which dropped 11 of 19 games heading into the NCAA tournament, had to overcome a chicken pox outbreak and academic problems just to get into the field as one of the last teams in.
The result: With the epic victory, LSU advanced to Final Four where the Tigers went against Louisville in the national semifinals in Dallas.
They said it: “The fact that we beat Kentucky to make the Final Four doesn’t matter, except that I’m glad they didn’t beat us four times.” — Dale Brown
No. 4 LSU 62, No. 1 Duke 54
Sweet 16/South regional
March 23, 2006
Atlanta
Georgia Dome
This game was every bit as memorable for LSU as the 1986 team’s win over Kentucky, simply because Duke went into the tournament as the No. 1 team in the country and was the odds-on favorite to claim the national title.
Garrett Temple, a long 6-foot-6 guard, frustrated two-time national player of the year J.J. Reddick at every turn, blanketing him all night as a determined LSU squad supported Temple with spirited play.
When it was all over, Reddick, a sharpshooter who now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, was just 3 of 18 from the field. He managed just 11 points, well below his season’s average of 26.8 per game, thanks to Temple's smothering defense.
The 11 points equaled Reddick’s season low and left him in tears after Duke, which was 18-of-65 from the field (27.7%), finished with its lowest point total in 10 seasons.
With Garrett serving as the ringleader, the Tigers’ stout defensive effort — which included five blocked shots by freshman forward Tyrus Thomas — helped send LSU to the regional finals for the first time since 1987.
The result: The mammoth win over top-ranked Duke sent LSU to the Elite Eight, where the Tigers earned the right to face second-seeded Texas.
They said it: “I was just trying to get a hand in (Reddick’s) face and contest all his shots, or make him pass the ball back out. I’m a defensive player. … This is what I live for.” — Garrett Temple
No. 11 LSU 70, No. 2 Georgia Tech 64
Sweet 16/Southeast regional
March 20, 1986
Atlanta
The Omni
Fresh off two victories on its home floor in the first and second rounds over Purdue and Memphis, LSU ramped up its now-famous Cinderella run by getting past Georgia Tech.
Playing just a few miles from its campus, second-seeded Georgia Tech possessed a talented roster that included Mark Price, John Salley, Tom Hammonds and Duane Ferrell.
Yet, they couldn’t keep LSU from getting to the regional final. Don Redden poured in 27 points and Derrick Taylor added 23 points — knocking down back-to-back baskets after Tech tied the game with 5:07 to play — to go with five steals.
While few believed that LSU had any chance to make it a game against Georgia Tech, especially in the Yellow Jackets’ back yard, the Tigers forced Tech into 15 turnovers and committed just four of their own.
But when Dale Brown’s team made its incredible push in postseason play, Georgia Tech, which had reached the regional final the previous season and was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in preseason, couldn’t stand up to the motivated Tigers when it mattered most.
The result: The victory set up a date with No. 1 seed Kentucky in the Elite Eight after LSU lost to UK three times earlier in the season.
They said it: “This is amazing, man. … We really have a good attitude, and we don’t have any internal problems. No one guy carries us. We have a team.” — Derrick Taylor
No. 1 LSU 96, No. 6 Wichita State 85
Elite Eight/Midwest regional
March 22, 1981
New Orleans
Louisiana Superdome
With a pro-LSU crowd going crazy in the cavernous Superdome, the Tigers touched off a Mardi Gras-like celebration when they whipped the Shockers and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in 28 seasons.
LSU punched its ticket to Philadelphia in front of 32,747 fans, most of them shaking purple-and-gold pom-poms, even though All-American forward Rudy Macklin played just eight minutes in the second half because of a dislocated finger on his right hand.
Macklin did enough damage in the first half, however, to get LSU moving in the right direction.
He scored 17 of his 21 points in the first 20 minutes as LSU ran out toa commanding 48-33 halftime lead after scoring 14 unanswered points. From there, the inspired Tigers went on to build a 22-point cushion early in the second half and coasted to the win.
Despite playing just 28 minutes, Macklin finished with a double-double when he pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his 21 points. Frontcourt mates Greg Cook and Leonard Mitchell had 19 and 17 points.
The result: With its school-record 31st win, LSU advanced to the Final Four in Philadelphia for a date with Indiana in the national semifinals.
They said it: “This is the happiest day of my athletic career, but I’m not totally fulfilled yet. We hope we’re not done.” — Dale Brown
No. 4 LSU 70, No. 2 Texas 60, OT
Elite Eight/South regional
March 25, 2006
Atlanta
Georgia Dome
Two nights after a stunning upset of top-ranked Duke, the No. 1 seed in the South regional, LSU got to go against second-seeded Texas for the right to go to the Final Four.
Hoping to give their fellow Louisianans a break from the lingering misery of Hurricane Katrina just seven months earlier, LSU delivered in a big way when John Brady’s team knocked off Texas.
Glen “Big Baby” Davis poured in 26 points — including a 3-pointer in overtime — and fellow Baton Rouge native Tyrus Thomas had a monster game with 21 points and 13 rebounds to earn a trip to Indianapolis for the Final Four.
The game was a slugfest with 11 lead changes and seven ties and neither team managed to build a double-digit lead until LSU’s final margin.
LSU missed three shots that would have given the Tigers a win in regulation, but they made sure they weren’t going to come up short in overtime and overpowered the Longhorns with the first seven points of the extra period to bring home the win.
The result: With the clutch victory, LSU earned a spot in the Final Four for the fourth time.
They said it: “I wanted to give a shout-out to the people of Louisiana. … I wanted to give them some motivation ... give them a good feeling about their state.” — Glen “Big Baby” Davis