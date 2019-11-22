It's Nov. 10, 2018.
LSU is fielding its complete starting offensive line for just the second time this season, but it's against Arkansas, a team with a 2-7 record that has yet to beat a Southeastern Conference opponent.
Yet by halftime in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks record three sacks. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow fumbles on the third, a turnover that leads to an Arkansas field goal which shrinks the Tigers' lead to 14-3 at the break.
Sure, LSU distances to 24-3 by the start of the fourth quarter, but Arkansas blanks the Tigers offense in the final period, tallying seven total tackles for loss in the game — more than LSU surrendered to Georgia or Mississippi State or Ole Miss.
Arkansas pulls within 24-17. An unsportsmanlike penalty dissuades the Razorbacks from attempting an onside kick, and LSU drains the game's final five minutes to escape with a victory.
That game just over a year ago is a timely reminder for No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) as it hosts Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, a game in which these Tigers are heavy favorites to wallop the Razorbacks and clinch their first Western Division title since 2011.
It's also a chance for LSU's offensive line to further vindicate itself as the productive unit it has become and distance itself from the liability it used to be.
"We obviously didn't play well last year," starting center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "Especially me personally. I felt like that was my worst game of the year. That's definitely something I'm going to be thinking about, trying to avoid this week."
Cushenberry, who wears the team's honorary No. 18 on a shoulder patch, has been an outspoken self-critic when it comes to offensive line improvements.
He demanded that the unit improve in the offseason. He stuck printed copies of Florida's 2018 statistics to his teammates' lockers before LSU's 42-28 victory over the Gators, in which the Tigers allowed no sacks. He drummed up the ultimate challenge against Alabama before LSU's historic 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide.
He's the leader of a unit that LSU coach Ed Orgeron called the "MVP" of the team's 58-37 win over Ole Miss, in which running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown.
This week, the entire offensive line was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award — an annual award that's been given to the nation's top offensive line since 2015.
An LSU line has never won.
"As they go, we go," Orgeron said Thursday. "They're making the lanes for the running lanes. They're blocking for Joe. They're very instrumental to what we're doing."
There are few statistics for blocking bruisers, and fewer are useful tools for sufficient analysis. Mostly, a line is judged by the standard eye test: Was there a hole to run through or wasn't there? or Was the quarterback pressured or wasn't he?
Orgeron points to rushing yards in big games. LSU has averaged 193 rushing yards per game against its last three opponents, a stretch that includes Auburn and Alabama — teams that both rank within the nation's top 40 in rushing yards allowed per game.
The Crimson Tide held LSU to 12 rushing yards in 2018. This season? Edwards-Helaire rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
"The great defensive lines they've played," Orgeron said, "they've handled themselves very well."
LSU's pass protection has struggled at times: the Tigers rank 78th nationally with 23 total sacks allowed, and they've allowed at least three sacks in each of their last four games.
It should be noted LSU is passing the ball at a far higher rate this season. Through 10 games, the Tigers have attempted almost as many passes (370) as they did in all 13 games (387) in 2018, when the team ranked 106th nationally with 35 sacks allowed.
That's nearly a trim of a dozen sacks allowed at the same rate.
In the age of sports analytics, Football Outsiders tracks advanced metrics which show the vast turnaround LSU's offensive line has made in a year.
When LSU runs the ball it gains at least four yards 52.4% of the time, which ranks 24th nationally — a substantial increase from last season, when the Tigers gained at least four yards 43.8% of the time, which ranked 96th nationally.
Fewer of LSU's run plays are getting stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Last season, 20.6% of runs were stopped at or before the line of scrimmage (91st nationally). This year, 16.7% of LSU's runs are stuffed at the line (40th nationally).
What's helped?
The new offense certainly plays its part.
Constructed by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady, LSU's spread offense is far more adaptable and effective than the limited version the team used a season ago, and the offense's run-pass option schemes can force defenses to guess wrong on zone-reads that can turn into either a run or a pass.
This year's offensive line has also been more stable. Last year, Cushenberry and right guard Damien Lewis were the only offensive linemen to start in every game.
Up until last week against Ole Miss, the only rotating piece of the offensive line was left tackle, where regular starter Saahdiq Charles has missed five games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions."
No, the rest of the positions were consistent in LSU's first nine games this year: Adrian Magee at left guard, Cushenberry at center, Lewis at right guard and Austin Deculus at right tackle.
Deculus had his streak of 20 consecutive starts snapped when he sat out of the Ole Miss with game with an injury. Charles missed the game with another "coach's decision," and the LSU coaching staff was able to shift its pieces around due to depth it didn't have a season ago.
Magee shifted to left tackle, a position he played against Ole Miss in 2018, reserve lineman Badara Traore started at right tackle, and Ed Ingram started in Magee's place at left guard.
Ingram started in 12 games as a freshman in 2017, and he was reinstated to the team on Sept. 20 after charges were dismissed from an arrest for alleged sexual assault that led to his suspension in 2018.
Orgeron has called Magee "the surprise of the year," someone he initially thought Ingram would beat out upon his return, but battled his way toward a consistent starting role.
"He's been the key to our offensive line this year," Orgeron said.
With Charles out and Deculus likely out due to injury, Orgeron said he's comfortable using the same offensive line rotation against Arkansas as LSU did against Ole Miss.
"That's the main thing in this program," Burrow said Monday. "There's no difference in the twos and the ones. I feel very comfortable with every guy we put in there. Coach O always says, 'You put 11 on the field and fight like a Tiger.' That's the words we live by."
And then there's the talent in the backfield.
Yes, they've aided the offensive line statistics, too.
Edwards-Helaire's broken tackles and spin moves. Burrow's evasiveness and scrambling ability.
Orgeron said Burrow's mobility has "been the deciding factor in some of the games." The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior rushed for 64 yards against Alabama — a total that was trimmed down from 96 yards rushing due to five Crimson Tide sacks — and Burrow avoided pressure to throw a touchdown on the run to Ja'Marr Chase for the first score against Ole Miss.
Even the wide receivers have their part in the blocking improvements.
Chase said he missed a block against Ole Miss where Edwards-Helaire could have scored. Late in the fourth quarter, LSU ran the "same play" and Chase locked up on the defensive back to clear the way for a 49-yard Edwards-Helaire touchdown run.
"I was happy as hell, I'm not even going to lie," Chase said. "I was trying to get a block for Clyde all night and that was the perfect one."
And that's how the 2019 season has been going for the improved offensive line: they've been trying to get a block.
Against Arkansas, they'll continue to search for the perfect one.