Interim LSU president Tom Galligan said he is aware of rape allegations made against former Tigers football star Derrius Guice and that the school is investigating those claims.

Galligan, while speaking Thursday morning with WAFB, said the university has been investigating since USA Today released its report Wednesday morning.

"We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very, very seriously," he said.

In USA Today's report, two former LSU students claim they were raped by former Tigers star running back Derrius Guice when he was a freshman at the university in 2016.

The women are described as a former LSU tennis player and a student who didn't play sports. Their allegations were reportedly shared with at least two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but the women said neither claim led to an investigation.

Neither woman reported the incidents to law enforcement, the report says, and campus and local police have no records.

"I can't say too much about the details, but I can say given my time at LSU that I would be surprised if we did not follow our procedures and our policies," Galligan told WAFB. "Of course I would also be concerned if we did not follow our procedures and our policies."

The USA Today report comes less than two weeks after Guice was arrested on multiple domestic violence counts, which prompted the Washington Football Team to release him from the team.

Guice's legal representatives have denied allegations made against him.

Reporting by Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.