Alabama has won seven straight games against LSU.

Five of those victories have been by double digits, including the Crimson Tide's 24-10 victory last season in Tuscaloosa.

But those double-digit wins don't make the games any less memorable to the Alabama players.

"LSU is always the most physical team (we play) every year," Alabama running back Damien Harris said. "You always wake up that Sunday morning and you are like 'Man!' You know you were in a dogfight."

Alabama center Ross Pierschbacher agreed with his teammate.

"That game every year is a backyard brawl, basically," Pierschbacher said. "It's a typical SEC game that you think of. That game is just two fan bases that are crazy for their programs. It's a fun game to be a part of. It's always a knockdown, drag-out game. You definitely feel it the next day. After that LSU game, you can feel it pretty good."

Empty backfield

For the first time since 2012, LSU doesn't have a player on the Doak Walker Award watch list.

The 62-player list for the award, recognizes the nation's top running back, was announced Wednesday.

It ended LSU's run of five straight years with a player on the list, starting with Alfred Blue in 2013. Blue was followed by Terrence Magee (2014), Leonard Fournette (2015 and 2016) and Derrius Guice (2017).

No LSU player has ever won the award.

Six SEC running backs made this year's watch list.

They are: Chase Hayden (Arkansas), D'Andre Swift (Georgia), Aeris Williams (Mississippi State), Rico Dowdle (South Carolina), Harris (Alabama) and Benny Snell (Kentucky).

More watch lists

The SEC had the most quarterbacks of any conference on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, which was announced Tuesday.

Six players from the conference were named to the list for the award presented to the nation's top quarterback.

They are Jake Bentley (South Carolina), Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State), Jake Fromm (Georgia), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Jarrett Stidham (Auburn).

Fromm is the only sophomore on the 26-player list.

The last SEC quarterback to win the award was Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel in 2012.

New Orleans native now at Rocky Top

New Orleans native David Johnson, a former head coach at St. Augustine and an assistant at Tulane, joined the Tennessee coaching staff this season as wide receivers coach.

Johnson spent the past two seasons coaching receivers at Memphis.

Johnson now looks to improve an offense that had just 11 touchdown receptions last season.

Receiver Marquez Callaway led the team with five touchdowns. He's been pleased with his new position coach.

"He brings a lot to the table," Callaway said. "He has a lot of knowledge. He teaches us that details matter. I know all coaches harp on that, but he really preaches it, and we know we won't move on until we get the details right."

No surprise

Tennessee defensive tackle Kyle Phillips arrived on campus the same year as current Saints running back Alvin Kamara did.

Count Phillips among Kamara's former college teammates who weren't surprised by his success in his first year with the Saints.

"I just remember seeing him in spring practice and just how explosive and dominant he was," Phillips said. "All of us knew how good he was going to the next level. So we weren't surprised by the Rookie of the Year (award, which Kamara won last season). We saw it coming."