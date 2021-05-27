Like their male counterparts one day earlier, the LSU women's track and field team had a huge day Thursday at the NCAA East preliminary rounds in Jacksonville, Florida.
The top-ranked Tigers qualified four individuals in the field events for the NCAA championships to be held next month in Eugene, Oregon, and advanced 14 athletes on the track to Saturday's quarterfinals.
Pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson wasn't the first qualifier for LSU on Thursday, but she was the highest finisher among the four Tigers who punched a ticket for Eugene.
Gunnarsson only had to take two attempts to earn her spot at nationals, clearing the first bar at 13 feet, 8¼ inches and then making 14-0 to tie for first.
To advance to nationals, athletes in field events have to finish in the top 12 of their event.
Emma Robbins was the first LSU athlete to book her trip to Eugene when she finished third in the hammer with a throw of 216-9.
Later, Aliyah Whisby was third in the long jump with a 21-9 and Mercy Abire joined her when she took eighth with a personal-record of 21-1¼.
LSU was strong as usual on the oval at the University of North Florida as the Tigers earned four spots each for the 100- and 400-meter hurdles quarterfinals.
Tonea Marshall clocked the fastest time of the day with a wind-aided 12.49, while Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young advanced in both events.
Humphrey and Young both clocked a time of 13.04 seconds in the short hurdles, while Humphrey returned to win her 400 hurdles heat in 57.61. Young also won her heat in 57.71 seconds.
Joining Marshall, Humphrey and Young in the 100 hurdles quarterfinals was Alia Armstrong, who advanced with a 13.13.
In the 400 hurdles, Jurnee Woodward won her heat in 58.00 and Leah Phillips also qualified with a 58.86.
Symone Mason was also a double qualifier Thursday, posting a time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters and clocking a PR of 22.75 in the 200.
Mason finished second in her 200 heat behind teammate Favour Ofili, who also produced a personal best of 22.63.
Thelma Davies also got into the 200 quarterfinals with a 23.37.
LSU's other qualifiers were Katy-Ann McDonald, who produced a PR of 2 minutes, 02.54 seconds in winning her heat of the 800 meters and Amber Anning got through in the 400 with a time of 52.64 seconds.
State athletes advance
UL's Maria Bienvenu and Northwestern State's Jasmyn Steels both earned a ticket to nationals in their respective events.
Bienvenu finished eighth in the javelin with a PR of 167-10 and Steels was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21-2¾.
On the track, Northwestern State's Natashia Jackson qualified for Saturday's quarterfinals in the 400 with a PR of 52.55 seconds.