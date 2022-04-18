LSU sophomore running back Corey Kiner entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Monday morning.
Kiner received first-team reps at times this spring before recently suffering a high ankle sprain, coach Brian Kelly said. The injury could have sidelined Kiner for two-to-three weeks, but he still appeared on track to have a role in LSU's offense.
"I would like to start a new chapter in my life and explore my options to continue my career as a student-athlete elsewhere," Kiner wrote in a thank you note on Twitter.
Kiner, a former four-star recruit from Cincinnati, Ohio, rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries as a backup last season. He often displayed a blend of physicality and speed at 5-foot-9 and 217 pounds, giving him a low center of gravity to spin off tacklers.
Entering the transfer portal will let other schools contact Kiner. He's expected to have plenty of options. In high school, Kiner also held offers from Cincinnati, Florida and Kentucky, among others.
Even without Kiner, LSU has a full running back room. Coaches have raved about senior John Emery Jr., who has from a minor ankle sprain, and they'll add Penn State transfer Noah Cain this summer.
LSU likes its depth, too. When Emery and Kiner missed practice Saturday, junior Tre' Bradford took first-team reps. Sophomore Armoni Goodwin later scored a 59-yard touchdown on an inside zone, and junior Josh Williams has contributed as a reserve.
“Each one of them has shown different traits that they have, and we will play to those,” Kelly said. “I don't know that you'll see one guy on the field for first, second and third down, per se. I think each one of them will contribute.”