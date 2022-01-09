Following its second win over a ranked team in five nights Saturday, the LSU basketball team is breathing some rarified air.
No. 21 LSU, which surely will move up in the polls Monday after taking down No. 16 Kentucky and No. 18 Tennessee, is 14-1 for only the eighth time in program history and fifth in the Southeastern Conference's 90 years.
The last three times it happened, the Tigers made it all the way to the Final Four — the most recent being in 1986 when John Williams, Don Redden, Derrick Taylor and Ricky Blanton were the stars.
The other 14-1 starts that produced Final Four trips were the 1981 team that went on to a 27-1 start with a school-record 26-game winning streak and the school’s first Final Four team in 1953 that started 22-1 in 1953.
While it’s certainly heady stuff, Will Wade will be the first to tell you his team won’t officially reach the halfway point of its 31-game regular-season until halftime of Wednesday night's game at Florida.
Still, it’s been nothing short of impressive — especially in a 65-60 win over Kentucky on Tuesday night and in Saturday’s 79-67 beating of Tennessee after LSU led by 20 points with just more than 14 minutes remaining.
There’s work to be done, sure, but Wade couldn't help but point out that the LSU men’s basketball hasn’t had many weeks like this one.
Some quick research by LSU webmaster Todd Politz showed it’s just the fourth time in the past 42 seasons that LSU has recorded home wins against two Top 20 teams in the same week.
The other occasions came in 1981 (No. 3 Kentucky/No. 8 Tennessee), 1990 (No. 5 UNLV/No. 20 Loyola-Marymount) and 2000 (No. 9 Auburn/No. 11 Kentucky).
Saturday’s win didn’t come without some anxious moments.
LSU’s large lead shrunk to eight points on a strong 21-9 Tennessee run when floor leader Xavier Pinson slipped on a wet spot on the floor.
The Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd of 12,881 went silent for several minutes when Pinson’s knee was pinned beneath him.
While it looked like a significant injury, Wade said it appeared Pinson hadn’t suffered any major damage to his MCL or ACL.
Despite the scare, LSU proved to be unshaken even after Tennessee trimmed the deficit to five points on a long 3-point shot by Santiago Vescovi with 2:59 left.
But Eric Gaines blocked a shot by Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler and forced him to turn the ball over after he grabbed the offensive rebound, which turned into a Brandon Murray layup.
Then, a 3-point miss by Vescovi led to a fastbreak dunk by Tari Eason on the other end.
They turned out to be the last points of a game- and career-high 24 points for Eason, who also had a game-high 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
While Pinson’s loss could have swung the game even more toward Tennessee, which had made up a lot of ground and was playing with all the momentum, LSU was unflappable in the clutch — the mark of a good team.
“I thought those two defensive possessions we had there were good,” Wade said of the game’s final three minutes. “The message was ‘X’ would want us to win. So we need to win and we’ll go figure everything else out after that.”
After getting through that adversity, not even some cold showers could put a damper on the win or what LSU was able to do in a five-night stretch.
“Look, our guys are used to doing well under difficult circumstances,” Wade said. “We don’t even have hot water in here. Today, the hot-water heaters were broken.
“We don’t have hot water, roof leaks. ... We had to use the second side of the (practice) floor when it rained the other day. But our guys are used to it … the tougher the situations, the better we do.”