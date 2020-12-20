The LSU men's basketball team's Tuesday night contest with VCU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will not be played.
LSU announced the cancellation on Sunday, citing Southeastern Conference and NCAA COVID-19 protocols.
There was no immediate word on whether the VCU game will be rescheduled, but it's unlikely with LSU scheduled to begin SEC play on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M.
It was the third game to be canceled in a week for LSU, which has been dealing with COVID-19 and contact tracing issues.
A Dec. 12 game with South Florida in Atlanta was canceled and Sam Houston State was brought in as a replacement two days later.
LSU won that game 88-66 in the PMAC, but the Tigers haven't played since. Prior to the game, coach Will Wade, who had been in quarantine, confirmed to The Advocate that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was in isolation.
Games with UNO on Wednesday and a Saturday date with North Texas were also canceled.
The VCU game was supposed to be the final game for LSU (4-1) before the SEC opener, but the Tigers may try to scheduled a final tuneup before then.
Wade is expected to be at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway at 7 p.m. Wednesday for his regularly-scheduled radio show.