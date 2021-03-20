HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — LSU’s bid for a fourth straight Southeastern Conference gymnastics championship came up just short Saturday night.
But the Tigers didn’t go down without a fight.
After two solid rotations on uneven bars and balance beam, LSU finished with a rush on floor and vault to put serious pressure on Alabama after the Crimson Tide built a big early lead.
In the end, the Tigers were edged out 197.875-197.775 for the SEC title.
Still, LSU hardly left the Von Braun Center Propst Arena empty handed.
Sophomore All-American Kiya Johnson dazzled once again on floor, posting her third perfect 10 of the season and the 10th perfect floor score in SEC Championship meet history to capture her first SEC individual title. And freshmen Haleigh Bryant and Elena Arenas shared the SEC vault title with Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, each with 9.95 scores.
Blanco also held off Johnson for the all-around title, 39.800-39.625, leading Alabama to its first SEC title since 2015. She needed at least a 9.875 for the team title as the anchor on beam and delivered a 9.95.
Johnson’s performance means LSU gymnasts have won or shared the SEC floor title seven of the past eight conference meets, as she joins past greats like Llomincia Hall, Ashleigh Gnat, McKenna Kelley and Sarah Finnegan. Johnson also had 10s at home against Arkansas and Missouri and a 9.95 at Arkansas, giving her a nation’s-best season average of 9.9875 heading into NCAA competition.
Given the intensity of the competition, Johnson said this was her most perfect perfect score.
“I feel things in the routine that the judges don’t see,” Johnson said. “This definitely feels like the best floor routine I’ve done. It was really awesome.”
LSU won the previous three SEC meets that were contested in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The 2020 championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ongoing attendance restrictions in New Orleans led the SEC to move this year’s championship here from the Smoothie King Center. The SEC Championship, which drew a meet record 10,500 fans in 2019, is expected to return there in the next few years, though not until at least 2024.
LSU coach Jay Clark considered whether the Tigers might have won in a similar atmosphere to what the Tigers had in New Orleans two years ago.
“There’s something to the energy we get from our fans,” Clark said. “No doubt our success in recent years has correlated with the growth of our fan base. We do feed off of that.
“Being in New Orleans (in 2019) was a special thing for us. It wouldn’t have hurt.”
A group of several hundred LSU fans made their way to northern Alabama for the meet, urging the Tigers on as they rallied strongly over the last two rotations.
LSU opened with a solid 49.350 in its first rotation on uneven bars, led by 9.90s from Olivia Dunne and Sami Durante. LSU was tied for second after the first rotation with Florida (vault), one-tenth behind Alabama’s 49.450 on floor.
LSU next went to balance beam and turned in a solid if not stellar 49.300. The Tigers had a couple of balance checks, including one from Bryant that led to a 9.775. Senior anchor Reagan Campbell, who was held out of competition in LSU’s last meet against Missouri, erased that score with a 9.85. Johnson led the Tigers with a 9.90.
Florida only got one routine out of likely SEC gymnast of the year Trinity Thomas. She was limited to bars because of an ankle she injured two weeks ago at Alabama, scoring a 9.85 on bars. The Gators had to count a fall on bars, leading to a disastrous 48.725 that took the SEC regular-season champions out of title contention. They finished third at 196.975.
LSU moved to floor for its third rotation and got a career high-tying 9.925 from Alyona Shchennikova and a 9.925 from Bryant, a strong score that nonetheless drew a disgusted wave at one judge from Clark. Johnson then anchored with her 10.0.
On vault, the Tigers were superb. They counted all five scores of 9.90 or better to post a 49.625, best score by any team in any event at the SEC meet, allowing them to throw out a 9.85 from Johnson. Arenas’ 9.95 was a career high. Her mother, Georgia gymnastics great Kim Arnold Arenas, won the SEC vault title in 1997. She was in the stands with her husband Pete, a former Georgia baseball player, who tearfully celebrated his daughter's title.
“He was so happy for me,” Arenas said. “He coached me in club gym. My mom has always been an inspiration to me. I hope to follow in her footsteps.”
LSU now returns home to await its NCAA regional assignment on Monday afternoon. Four regionals will be held April 1-3 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Athens, Georgia; Morgantown, West Virginia; and Salt Lake City. The top two teams from each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bryant said LSU’s close brush with a fourth straight team title leaves the Tigers hungry for more heading into NCAA competition.
“We’re really proud,” Bryant said. “But we’re hungry for more. It’s a good starting point for our next two meets.”
SEC Championship scores
1. Alabama 197.875 (Vault — 49.550, Bars — 49.425, Beam — 49.450, Floor — 49.450)
2. LSU 197.775 (Vault — 49.625, Bars — 49.350, Beam — 49.300, Floor — 49.500)
3. Florida 196.975 (Vault — 49.350, Bars — 48.725, Beam — 49.525, Floor — 49.375)
4. Kentucky 196.825 (Vault — 49.200, Bars — 49.200, Beam — 49.175, Floor — 49.250)
5. Auburn 196.275 (Vault — 48.900, Bars — 48.975, Beam — 49.050, Floor — 49.350)
6. Missouri 196.125 (Vault — 48.875, Bars — 48.975, Beam — 49.275, Floor — 49.000)
7. Arkansas 195.600 (Vault — 49.125, Bars — 48.175, Beam — 48.875, Floor — 49.425)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around – 1. Luisa Blanco, Alabama, 39.800; 2. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 39.625; 7. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.450.
Vault – T1. Haleigh Bryant, Elena Arenas, LSU, Luisa Blanco, Alabama, 9.95; T4. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.925; T7. Sami Durante, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.90; T15. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.85.
Bars – T1. Shania Adams, Makarri Doggette, Luisa Blanco, Alabama, 9.95; T5. Olivia Dunne, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.90; T8. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.875; T10. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.85; T16. Chase Brock, LSU, 9.825; T20. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.80.
Beam – T1. Ellie Lazzari, Alyssa Baumann, Florida, Lexi Graber, Louisa Blanco, Alabama, 9.95; T7. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T11. Sami Durante, Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.875; T13. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.85; T26. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.80; T31. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.775.
Floor – 1. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 10.0; T5. Alyona Shchennikova, Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.925; T19. Christina Desidero, LSU, 9.85; T29. Sierra Ballard, LSU, 9.80; 39. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.70.
Attendance: 1,963