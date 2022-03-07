Eye on the Madness

A sampling of the nation's top men's college basketball bracketologists and other related NCAA tournament info for LSU as we steam toward Selection Sunday on March 13. This file will be updated as needed this week:

LSU, which was No. 16 in the NET rankings as of Monday morning, plays the winner of the Missouri-Ole Miss game in the SEC tournament on Thursday afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

LSU's NCAA projections

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports (last updated March 7): 5 seed, Midwest regional (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Joe Lunardi, ESPN (last updated March 7): 6 seed, West regional (San Diego, Calif.)

BracketMatrix.com (composite of 123 brackets, last updated March 6): 6 seed (No. 23 overall, no regional noted)

TeamRankings.com (last updated March 7): 7 seed (No. 25 overall, no regional noted)

LSU's 'Nitty Gritty'

The NCAA generates a “Nitty Gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 21-10, 9-9 SEC (t5)

NET ranking: 16

Strength of schedule (SOS): 29

Non-conference SOS: 215

Quadrant 1 record: 6-7

Quadrant 2 record: 4-2

Quadrant 3 record: 6-1

Quadrant 4 record: 5-0

Quad 1 is defined as home games against NET 1-30 teams, neutral site games 1-50, road games 1-75

Quad 2: Home 31-75, neutral 51-100, away 76-135

Quad 3: Home 76-160, neutral 101-200, away 136-240

Quad 4: Home 161-358, neutral 201-358, away 241-358

AP poll: Not ranked/receiving votes

Ferris Mowers coaches’ poll: Not ranked

KenPom.com rating: 17

Jeff Sagarin rating: 17

NCAA tournament calendar

March 13: Selection Sunday

March 15-16: First Four

March 17-18: First round

March 19-20: Second round

March 24-25: Sweet 16

March 26-27: Elite Eight

April 2: National semifinals

April 4: National championship game

NCAA tournament dates/sites

First Four

March 15-16: Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena)

First/Second rounds

March 17/19: Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center)

March 17/19: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

March 17/19: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

March 17/19: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

March 18/20: Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

March 18/20: Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)

March 18/20: Pittsburgh, Pa. (PPG Paints Arena)

March 18/20: San Diego, Calif. (Viejas Arena)

Sweet 16/Elite Eight

March 24/26: South — San Antonio, Texas (AT&T Center)

March 24/26: West — San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

March 25/27: Midwest — Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

March 25/27: East — Philadelphia, Pa. (Wells Fargo Center)

Final Four

April 2/4: New Orleans (Caesars Superdome)

