LSU offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal practiced at first-team left tackle during the open portion of LSU's practice Tuesday afternoon, which indicates that the 6-foot-7, 314-pound freshman could once again be playing in place of regular starter Saahdiq Charles, who has missed three games due to what LSU coach Ed Orgeron has called "coach's decisions."
Rosenthal has started in two games — Northwestern State and Utah State — although he did not record any snaps in LSU's 42-28 win over Florida on Saturday.
Charles, who has started against Texas, Vanderbilt and Florida, practiced with the third team during Tuesday's practice.
Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton and right tackle Austin Deculus returned to the full-pads practice, a day after the starters were not seen during LSU's shirts-and-shorts practice on Monday.
Sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin was not seen for the second straight practice. The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Lafayette native has started in five games and has recorded 19 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Freshman linebacker Kendall McCallum, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal, was also absent from practice for the second straight day. McCallum, a native of Anniston, Alabama, signed with LSU as a three-star recruit.
Roll call
Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:
- TK McLendon, TE, junior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Kendall McCallum, LB, freshman
- Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
- Donavaughn Campbell, OL, redshirt junior
- Tyler Shelvin, NT, sophomore
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
- Michael Smith, OL, junior