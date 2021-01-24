Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
Four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch announced his commitment to LSU's 2022 recruiting class Sunday morning, making him the second corner to commit to the Tigers in the last week.

Welch, who attends Acadiana High in the Lafayette area, is the nation's No. 18 cornerback, according to 247Sports, and he's the nation's No. 156 overall recruit of the 2022 class.

"Committed," Welch said on Twitter Sunday morning.

Welch is the eighth player to commit LSU's 2022 class, which ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and third nationally behind Ohio State and Penn State.

He's the fourth defensive back and third cornerback committed to the class, joining Texas cornerback Marcus Scott, who announced his pledge on Wednesday, and four-star Georgia corner JaDarian Rhym, the nation's No. 17 cornerback.

