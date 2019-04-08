Landon Marceaux spent the last three weeks feeling aggravated and frustrated.
Out with a sore arm, the freshman who opened the season inside LSU’s weekend rotation hasn’t pitched since March 20.
As the Tigers moved into a tie atop the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division despite using a pitching staff thinned by injuries, Marceaux rehabbed, unable to compete. He watched his teammates play without him.
“It's a horrible feeling,” Marceaux said.
On Tuesday night, Marceaux will shed that feeling. He will make his sixth start of the season when No. 8 LSU plays Southern.
“I'm ready to get back out there and start competing again,” Marceaux said.
Marceaux, who did not allow a run during preseason practice, began the year with a start he called “shaky” despite giving up one run over five innings. Two weeks later, he dropped out of the weekend rotation.
During his start at Texas, Marceaux allowed six runs in less than two innings. He issued four walks. Mainieri then changed the weekend rotation, moving Marceaux into a midweek role.
The day after he allowed two runs against Nicholls, his second midweek start, Marceaux felt soreness in his arm. Since then, he hasn’t pitched.
“Having not competed in a couple weeks,” pitching coach Alan Dunn said, “you want to see the consistency and the command and the stuff. Yet, you got to get guys out. I want him to go out and pitch and be competitive. This isn't a rehab outing.”
Marceaux will only throw two innings against Southern. He thinks his workload will increase next week, and then again after that, as long as he stays healthy.
“He's ready to go,” Dunn said. “There's no question in mind he's ready to go. Now it's about taking that next step.”
Marceaux’s return adds to the increasing health of the pitching staff. Though the Tigers played most of their conference schedule with just 12 arms, they lowered their collective ERA by more than a run, giving them the third-lowest ERA in the league within SEC games.
Now Marceaux is pitching again. So is freshman Chase Costello, who will throw an inning against Southern, his first appearance since March 20.
Injuries remain, but LSU is closer to a full staff.
"We just to got to get Jaden Hill back," coach Paul Mainieri said, "then I think we're going to be deep and ready for the stretch run."