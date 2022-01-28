It didn't take Kim Mulkey long to raise expectations at LSU. Moving forward, they’re going to be harder to meet.
But Mulkey knows it’s best to preach “perspective” after her first back-to-back losses with the Tigers.
Mulkey knew downing Arkansas on the road would be tough, and No. 12 LSU’s 90-76 on Thursday spelled that out.
At the halfway point of conference play, opposing teams know LSU (17-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) isn’t an easy out and are prepping harder.
But Mulkey has a message for her team going into Sunday’s home game against Kentucky at 1 p.m.
“The sky is not falling,” she said.
But sometimes, neither do the shots.
“If you broke it down, we missed shots we normally make, the mid-range jumpers just didn’t fall,” she said of the Arkansas game. “We stayed in the game the first quarter. I substituted in the second quarter, three players off the bench and we went down eight.
"It’s a long season and I’m trying to get them some valuable minutes, grow as a team. (Arkansas) got on a roll, started hitting some 3s, and we missed shots and turned it over. It kind of snowballed.”
LSU was pressed to defend the 3-point shot and Arkansas took advantage, hitting 13 of 25. Mulkey said she could have gone with a smaller lineup for better matchups by pulling bigs Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby, but it runs counter to her grand plan.
“Is that what we need to be doing when we’re 17-4 and those bigs helped us become 17-4?” she said. “I’m not going to do that. We’re building a program here. You take what your strengths are and try to hide your weaknesses. Sometimes your weaknesses get exposed. Hopefully we won’t have to play any more of those type of teams until maybe the tournament.”
Mulkey said the plan is to work on the little things that aren’t clicking like they were earlier in the season, or little things the Tigers didn’t do and got away with.
Alexis Morris scored 22 for LSU but got a lot of her points in a 31-point fourth quarter for LSU when the game was out of hand. Usually reliable Khayla Pointer had an off game with 13 points and four turnovers, but she still handed out seven assists.
LSU again got subpar performances from Aifuwa and Jailin Cherry, who combined for 12 points and 10 rebounds. Newby scored a season-high 15 points and added nine rebounds.
“I don’t think anyone saw coming the kind of season we’re having,” Mulkey said. “Let’s be fair. Let’s be real. Keep doing what we’re doing and fix a few things that maybe weren’t so bad early in the year because we weren’t ranked. Now we’re being scouted in more detail in the SEC.
"Fix the things you may have gotten away from. Keep playing with effort and good things will happen.”
Honorees
Sunday’s game with Kentucky will be the alumni game. As many as 58 former Tiger players are expected to attend and be recognized in a halftime ceremony. The Tiger Girls squad that won a national championship recently also will be honored.
Lagniappe
LSU has failed twice to give Mulkey her 650th victory. Her career record as a head coach is 649-108. ... Arkansas (31 of 62, 50%) was the first opponent to shoot 50% or better from the field against LSU since a loss to Florida Gulf Coast (53.1%) in the season’s second game. ... When Pointer scored 35 in the loss to Florida, it was the most points for an LSU player since Seimone Augustus had 35 at Florida in 2006.