The sky was clear, oh so clear, when LSU's first football practice of preseason camp began, just long enough for a fresh mood to last until rain suddenly started coming down in buckets.
The weather was clear enough for the Tigers's new run-pass option offense to get a dry run in drills with what appeared to be their first-team offense.
The backfield and wide receiver groups were filled with returning starters: Joe Burrow at quarterback, Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back. Sophomores Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall joined returning leading receiver Justin Jefferson out wide.
But junior tight end Thaddeus Moss, who missed the 2018 season recovering from a foot injury, ran with the first team.
Thaddeus Moss runs first in tight end position drills. He missed last season recovering from a foot injury. #LSU pic.twitter.com/yqBfDIzxrd— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 2, 2019
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that the tight end position would be more of a receiver under new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, a former Saints offensive assistant whom Orgeron said brought a bevy of tight end plays with him when he was hired in January.
Indeed, Moss was split wide, and ran routes down the field with the rest of the receivers. Fullback Tory Carter followed Moss at tight end during individual drills.
The first group of offensive linemen mirrored the starting lineup in April's spring game: left tackle Saahdiq Charles, left guard Adrian Magee, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Austin Deculus.
The second group of offensive linemen were as follows: left tackle Cameron Wire, left guard Chasen Hines, center Charles Turner, right guard Kardell Thomas, and right tackle Badara Traore.
Hines, a 6-foot-3, 336-pound sophomore, played in eight games and started in one game in 2018, and he missed spring football due to an offseason surgery on his leg.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Traore struggled adapting as a junior college transfer last season, and Orgeron said Thursday that the coaching staff is essentially using Traore as the team's "third tackle," which means he'll provide support to both Charles and Deculus.
Thomas, a Southern Lab graduate, was the nation's No. 4 guard of the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and Orgeron said the true freshman could be an option at left guard.
Missing players
The players who were not spotted during Friday's media viewing were senior wide receiver Dee Anderson, senior tight end Stephen Sullivan, junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew, true freshman receiver Trey Palmer, and true freshman linebacker Donte Starks, who Orgeron said Thursday has still not reported to camp because he is not yet academically eligible.
Anderson was the team's sixth-leading receiver in 2018 with 20 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown.
Sullivan, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound former receiver, graduated on Friday along with defensive end Breiden Fehoko, who attended practice, and he posted a picture of him with Fehoko on social media before practice. Sullivan was LSU's second-leading receiver in 2018 with 23 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns and Orgeron has mentioned Sullivan will be a factor at tight end.
Pettigrew, who missed last season with an offseason ACL injury, has caught one pass for 18 yards in his three-year career at LSU.
Palmer, who was seen wearing a knee brace when checking into camp Thursday morning, has a minor, non-football related injury, according to 247Sports, and he will only be held back for the opening portion of preseason camp.
Three scholarship quarterbacks
LSU practiced with three scholarship quarterbacks for the first time since former quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse transferred out of the program during the 2018 preseason camp.
True freshman Peter Parrish wore No. 8, and he rotated third in line behind Burrow and returning backup Myles Brennan.
#LSU has three scholarship quarterbacks.- Joe Burrow (9)- Myles Brennan (15)- Peter Parrish (8) pic.twitter.com/bbVnNdlgKW— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 2, 2019
After last season's attrition, Orgeron said he was "concerned" entering the year with only two scholarship quarterbacks. Truly, for most of the season, he only had one: Brennan didn't play until Week 11 because he had a stress fracture in his back.
The depth limited the offense, Orgeron said, since they weren't able to run Burrow as often because they didn't want to risk his injury.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Parrish, who led Central High in Alabama to an undefeated state title in 2018, was accurate in short-range passing drills and mobile in zone-read option drills.
But the young quarterback showed some lack in arm strength and accuracy on deep throws. During a drill where the quarterbacks rotated throwing deep passes to wide receivers, Burrow and Brennan both hit their marks with careless flips of their wrists, and Parrish put more effort into a throw that sailed high an wide right of his intended receiver.
Pecking order at running back
True freshmen running backs John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price may have arrived on campus as highly-touted running back recruits, but they waited their turn in line for position reps during his first day of practice.
During individual drills, Edwards-Helaire received the first handoff, followed by senior running back Lanard Fournette and redshirt freshman Chris Curry.
The 6-foot, 203-pound Emery, LSU's highest-rated running back recruit since Leonard Fournette, rushed for 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year at Destrehan High. He went fourth, and he was followed by Davis-Price.
The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Davis-Price, the nation's No. 8 overall running back, per 247Sports, rushed for 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns during his senior year at Southern Lab.
Sportswriters Wilson Alexander and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.