NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU won the CFP national championship 60 days ago Friday.

Think about that for a moment.

Think about how much the sports world, the entire world, has changed since then.

I put on a mask (at my wife’s request) and got on a plane and flew here to Nashville because I thought I was going to cover LSU in the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament against the backdrop of killer tornadoes that recently hit the area and the coronavirus pandemic.

But news from the coronavirus front has been running faster than Usain Bolt. In the span of a little more than half a day, we went from:

• The SEC tournament is being played.

• The SEC tournament will continue without fans the final four days.

• The SEC tournament, and every other conference tournament, is canceled. More than that, no SEC teams can play any sport until at least March 30 except for NCAA championships still going on.

• The NCAA has canceled all its remaining winter and upcoming spring championships. No NCAA basketball tournaments, including the Women’s Final Four that was going to be played in the Smoothie King Center. No College World Series. No gymnastics championship. Or track and field. Not even the men’s golf regional scheduled in May to be held at the University Club. And oh, by the way, no telling when the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS will play again.

In other words, sports has taken its ball and gone home.

I am reminded, as I’m sure many of you are, of the aftermath of 9/11. When our country was attacked and we weren’t sure where the next attack was going to come from (remember the anthrax attacks coming right on the heels of the hijacked airliners?). Then the college football season was rightly suspended, and the entire schedule was pushed back a week.

But that was one week. These are entire championships and sports grinding to a halt or disappearing. The only thing like it was during World War I and World War II, when some schools decided not to play football during parts of those conflicts (LSU did not field a team in 1918 but did during World War II).

Other than watching golf and auto racing, which I am more than happy to do though I know they don't move the needle for everyone, what are we supposed to do now?

“When the College World Series is over, everyone kinds of goes into a depression,” LSU gymnastics co-head coach D-D Breaux said.

“I guess we’re going to be watching a lot of ‘Three Stooges’ and ‘The Rifleman’ on TV.”

Interesting paring. And don’t forget pulling out those LSU football games from this past season you’ve got stored on the DVR. Just no throwing toilet paper in celebration when LSU beats Clemson again. It’s in ridiculously short supply.

The NCAA made the right decision to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as did the SEC to pull the plug on one of its two premier events, the other being the SEC Championship football game. It wasn’t easy. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, his stoic demeanor widely mocked by fans and media for whom no decision is good enough, got choked up as he talked about canceling the tournament. He told the story of seeing the delight on a player’s face from a previous tournament as they carried the trophy back to their locker room.

“I have felt the responsibility to give another team that opportunity,” Sankey said Thursday at a hastily called news conference. “But the biggest responsibility is health.”

I feel part of the SEC and NCAA decisions had to include the fact two Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the virus within hours of each other. The prospect of jamming fans into arenas and domes for March Madness was madness to the NCAA. Turns out having thinly clad, sweaty basketball players running into each other over and over again for two hours was madness, too. Just imagine the blowback if some player exposed others to the virus during the First Four in Dayton, or the South regional in Houston, or the Final Four in Atlanta.

So that was no surprise. What was a surprise was the NCAA pulling the plug on its many other championships to come. Those events were on the endangered list if the outbreak lasts for months, but the NCAA might have at least given us some hope to cling to for a few weeks, at least.

But the decision is made and there will be no reversing course. Just those teams like the LSU basketball Tigers, or the LSU track and field teams at the NCAA indoor championships out in New Mexico, reversing course to come back home and ride this thing out until we rid ourselves of it.

“I think they’re erring on the side of caution,” said Breaux, who said she definitely thought the NBA players’ news had an impact on the NCAA’s decision. “I don’t like it, but I don’t find fault with it. We’re dealing with people’s children. Putting us on the road, in public bathrooms and in public places, it didn’t seem right.”

Nothing really seems right at the moment. Especially for those of us who care about sports and now find a big void in our lives. There are just shades of bad, the memories of the games and events we have taken for granted would always be there. And the longing for them to return.