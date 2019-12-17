After guiding LSU to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff and winning the team's first conference title in eight seasons, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been named Associated Press Coach of the Year.

He's the third Tigers coach to win the award since it began in 1998, joining former coaches Nick Saban (2003) and Les Miles (2011).

Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters, and he received a total of 130 points.

Baylor's Matt Rhule finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points), Ohio State's Ryan Day was third with five first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).

Last week, Orgeron was named both ESPN's Coach of the Year and AP SEC Coach of the Year, and he was also named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award.

The Larose native is also on the Bear Bryant Award watch list.

Orgeron's Tigers completed a perfect regular season in which the team snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, then LSU beat Georgia 37-10 on Saturday to win the program's first SEC championship game since 2011.

LSU (13-0) will play Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl. The winner will advance to the national championship game Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

With the AP Coach of the Year Award, Orgeron earned a $50,000 bonus. Added to the $25,000 bonus he earned for AP SEC Coach of the Year, he has now maxed out on the "Coaching Recognition Incentive Compensation" portion of his contract.

Orgeron will also collect $500,000 for 12 regular season victories, plus $200,000 for winning the SEC championship.

If LSU wins the national championship, Orgeron's postseason incentives will max out at $1.2 million.

The 58-year-old coach has reached a high level of success within the football team he watched growing up, and he briefly played for the Tigers in 1979 before playing defensive line for Northwestern State from 1980 to 1983.

Orgeron's coaching career began in Natchitoches, where he was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State. He had small roles on the coaching staffs at McNeese State and Arkansas before landing his first major job as defensive line coach at Miami in 1988.

Orgeron was a part of two national championship teams with Miami, and he was later the defensive line coach at Soutern Cal when the Trojans were named the AP's national champion in 2003 (LSU won the BCS national championship game).

Then he began his head coaching career at Ole Miss, and after going 3-21 in SEC play in three seasons, he was fired. The unsuccessful stint followed him into his time as interim head coach at USC in 2013, when he went 6-2 before being passed over for the full-time job.

Orgeron joined LSU's staff as a defensive line coach with Miles in 2015, and he faced criticism when he was first given the full-time head coaching job in 2016 by former athletic director Joe Alleva.

Since then, Orgeron is 38-9 in his four-year career at LSU, with a 23-7 record in the SEC, and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against top 10 opponents.