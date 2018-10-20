LSU freshman Naz Reid was named Saturday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the watch list for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
The award annually honors the top centers in men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel selected the initial 21 candidates.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Reid, from Asbury Park, New Jersey, was a McDonald's All-American after averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his senior season at Roselle Catholic High School.
Players can play their way on or off the Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list during the season. The list will be cut to 10 names in mid-February with another cut to just five finalists in March.