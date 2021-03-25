LSU will change its starting rotation this weekend against Tennessee, flipping pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux, coach Paul Mainieri said Thursday morning.

Appearing on WNXX-FM, 104.5, Mainieri said Marceaux will move into the Friday night role, pushing Hill back to the Saturday slot. Hill threw 106 pitches in his last start, which contributed to the decision.

"Because I really pushed Jaden and emptied his tank, I wanted to give him an extra day's rest," Mainieri said. "That, combined with the fact that I think Landon has been our best pitcher, I decided to move him to Friday this week."

By finding himself, LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux reached what he always wanted Landon Marceaux entered his start Saturday night against Mississippi State having pitched 24 ⅓ straight innings without allowing an earned run.

Marceaux has completed 30 straight innings without allowing an earned run to open the season, giving him 31⅓ consecutive frames without allowing an earned run dating back to last year, one of the best stretches in school history. His 0.00 ERA tops the Southeastern Conference.

In the weekend rotation for the first time since his freshman year, Hill has proved he can pitch deep into games, lasting at least six innings in three of his five starts. But Hill made the longest appearance of his career last week against Mississippi State.

Hill had thrown 85 pitches through the seventh inning. With LSU trailing 3-1, he returned for the eighth. Mississippi State strung together three straight singles, forcing Hill from the game after he retired designated hitter Luke Hancock for the first out. Mississippi State scored three more runs against reliever Ma'Khail Hilliard. All three runs were charged to Hill.

"Jaden hasn't done anything to lose the Friday night job," Mainieri said. "He's pitching tremendous. I did empty his tank last Friday. I probably pitched him a couple batters too long, maybe an inning too long. He was at 85 pitches after seven innings. I thought he still had it."

"He gave up a base hit to the first batter. Then he gave up a cheap hit. Probably should've hooked him there, but I knew they had their best hitter in the on-deck circle, and I wanted to keep us in the game. It's no secret the bullpen was struggling."

Mainieri said if LSU wanted to switch the pitchers, it had to this weekend. The Tigers host No. 1 Vanderbilt next weekend, and the series starts on Thursday, making everyone pitch on one day of less rest.

"If we wanted to go with Landon in Game 1," Mainieri said, "we had to make the switch right now."