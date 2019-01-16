LSU linebacker Devin White takes a selfie with fans on Victory Hill before kickoff between LSU and Rice in the Tigers' final regular season home game, Saturday, November 17, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) trips up as Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) goes down on the catch following the punt in the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az. Catch interference was called on White.
White, a projected first round NFL draft pick by most experts, announced Monday he was forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility to turn pro.
In his farewell letter, White said the choice to leave LSU was the hardest decision he's made and that he intended to return to the program prior to the Tigers win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.
"Going into the bowl game, there was no doubt in my mind that I was coming back to school for my senior season which is why not playing in the bowl game never crossed my mind," White wrote.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) scores an apparent fumble recovery touchdown return but stepped out of bounds just before the goal line during the first half of LSU's game against LA Tech in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 22, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) pushes Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) after he was knocked off his feet by LSU defensive back Donte Jackson (1) defends in the second half, Monday, January 1, 2018, in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame won 21-17.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) is a motion blur hitting Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) to try and stop the pass during the second half of LSU's football game against Auburn Saturday Oct. 14, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. LSU won 27-23. The pass was incomplete.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrates after sacking quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) in the first half against Florida, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) calls for the ball after LSU cornerback Kevin Toliver II (2) intercepts a pass intended for LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (7) in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Linebackers Kendell Beckwith, left, and Devin White, center, work with new defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at LSU's second practice of spring football drills, Tuesday, March 8, 2016.
White went on to say in the letter that after further evaluation, prayer and guidance from those close to him he decided to turn pro.
He also thanked the LSU community for their help in his development both in football and life.
"I am forever grateful for the village that rallied around me during some of my greatest victories and most painful defeats," he wrote. "Through them, I realized my biggest inspiration, which is giving the youth back home hope of helping them exceed expectations that people and society have placed on them. The friendships and bonds that have been made with my people at home will forever remain with me long after I am done playing football."