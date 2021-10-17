1980-83: Starts on the defensive line for four seasons at Northwestern State.
1984: Remains at Northwestern State as a graduate assistant coach.
1985: Takes a graduate assistant coaching position at McNeese State.
1986-87: Gets his first full-time job as assistant strength coach at Arkansas.
1988: Moves to Miami as a graduate assistant under Jimmy Johnson.
1989-92: Becomes full-time assistant defensive line coach at 27 years old under new head coach Dennis Erickson. Miami wins the 1989 and 1991 national titles.
1992: Orgeron headbutts a manager at a night club and takes a leave of absence to go home to Larose, citing alcohol dependency.
1993: Spends 75 days at John Lucas treatment center in Houston before coming home that fall as a volunteer for Nicholls State.
1994: Hired full-time as linebackers coach for Nicholls State, where he spends one more season.
1995: Hired as defensive line coach at Syracuse under head coach Paul Pasqualoni.
1996: Syracuse makes the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, during his second season. Orgeron meets his future wife, Kelly, through a mutual friend, Nicholls State defensive coordinator David Saunders, while in town, and they marry two months later. Kelly has a five-year-old son named Tyler.
1997: Kelly and Ed welcome twin boys, Cody and Parker.
1998-2004: Orgeron hired at USC under head coach Paul Hackett as defensive line coach. Hackett is fired in 2000; Orgeron stays under head coach Pete Carroll and assumes role as recruiting coordinator in 2001, then assistant head coach in 2003.
2004: Named National Recruiter of the Year; hired by Ole Miss for first head coaching job.
2005-07: Having attempted to bring the West Coast offense to Ole Miss, Orgeron finishes with one of the worst offenses in college football. He amasses a 10-25 overall record, going 3-21 in the SEC, with two victories over teams with winning records. He is fired in November after Ole Miss fails to win a conference game for the first time since 1982.
2008: Hired as defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints.
2009: Hired as associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, and defensive line coach at the University of Tennessee under head coach Lane Kiffin.
2010-13: Follows Kiffin to USC as defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. His salary of $650,000 makes him one of the highest-paid assistants in the Pac-12. He takes over as interim head coach when Kiffin is fired in September 2013. The Trojans go 6-2 under Orgeron for a 9-4 overall record that season. Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian takes over as head coach for USC, and Orgeron resigns.
2014: Orgeron takes a year off from coaching.
2015: Orgeron hired as defensive line coach at LSU.
2016: Orgeron takes over as interim head coach Sept. 25 after Les Miles is fired, finishes the remainder of season with 6-2 record (8-4 overall). Named head coach Nov. 26. Signs five-year contract for $3.5 million per year.
2018: Orgeron signs contract extension through 2022 following 10-3 season and No. 6 in final Associated Press poll.
2019: Orgeron leads LSU to a 15-0 season and national championship, winning the title game over the undefeated Clemson Tigers, 42-25.
February 2020: Orgeron and wife Kelly file for divorce.
2020: LSU goes 5-5 in a season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic; the defense reaches historic lows under first-year coordinator Bo Pelini.
December 2020: Orgeron fires Pelini and overhauls the coaching staff. He eventually brings in six new assistant coaches, including first-year coordinators Jake Peetz and Daronte Jones.
March 2021: A woman testifies that she reported a sexual assault by running back Derrick Guice to Orgeron, but no action is taken.
April 2021: A group of seven current and former students files a federal Title IX lawsuit against LSU, and Orgeron is among the people listed as defendants in the case.
2021: LSU opens the season 3-3 with losses to UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky before upsetting No. 20 Florida 49-42 on Oct. 16 at Tiger Stadium.