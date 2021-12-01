LSU Athletic director Scott Woodward addressed media shortly following Brian Kelly's opening press conference.
Q: What drew you to Brian Kelly?
It's obvious: his record, his whole body of work, how he treats student athletes how he does everything that he does and life. Just, it's a great thing. I love hiring coaches who have high IQs, they really understand the game of football and that’s key. And then the obvious is he's a leader. There were skills.
Q: How early was the contact made?
You know, guys, and y'all know this: I've done this quite a few times. And we know what we're doing, we have a good staff. We have a process you go about doing it. And I'm not going to tell you how the sausage is made. That's trademarked.
Q: Bill (Tate) was talking about the analytics of it all, that’s interesting.
I've always done it that way. I have a son who's in the financial world and he started off as investment banker and I was always impressed by his work with pitch books that investment bankers bring to companies. That's how I approached this. I've approached every search that way. Your pitch book is full of analytics and you'll look at it and you see who's done it and who's done it well and how and it's an important part of what how we go about hiring all of our coaches.
Q: Have you made any decisions on the bowl game?
We do and coach and I are going to talk about that. It's obviously very collaborative and how we do it. It's all going to be about timing, the bowl and all that stuff. We'll know a lot more Sunday.
Q: Was there a time you didn’t now you were going to get Brian Kelly, or did you feel good that he was on board from the initial contact?
I'm never comfortable until they're on the plane. And so that's a fact. I'm a nervous wreck until then. So you know, you just you go through it and you hope for the best and that's what happened.
Q: Were you surprised he was ready to leave Notre Dame?
Nothing surprises me in this in this line of work that happens or doesn't happen. But yeah, am I surprised that a coach of this quality with this kind of resume was available? Heck yeah.
Q: Do you think people make too much of your big game hunting reputation or or do you think the other is an actual bar there?
No, very much so it’s so overrated. It's about the place. It's about who we are. And you know, every place I've ever been and had to sell something. It's about the institution, and it's never about me and I want to make that clear. It's about the people around us coming all the way from the top with Bill Tate to the people that work in our department and to the people who support our student athletes and who we are as LSU. This place sells itself.
Q: How many people did you consider contacting?
You know, we start with with a process of how we do it and what we look at and we go through and we assess who we think could be successful with LSU, we have a long list that we went through. Whether it's 8, 10, 12, 15 I couldn't tell you but obviously, it was clear that Brian Kelly was the guy.
Q: You said that first round pick on the offensive line here was 1997. His ability to do that. Was that something that was part of your research?
Absolutely. And we know especially in this league that the game’s won in the trenches, and it matters to us and it matters a lot. And we've had some really, really good wins and players here and we'll continue to have good players in the trenches, but winning and sustaining championships all about winning in the trenches in the SEC.
Q: The how aggressive picking pipe cleaners just kind of overwhelming but nonetheless you have hired coaches, why? Why are you drawn to them or why?
It’s quite obvious to success they’ve had and sustained. Like you guys probably do every day your life and you think about your IRAs and look at past performances and matters to me. So past performance is with experience matters to me.
Q: Does geography not play a role?
I mean, that's obvious to me that since I've been really paying close attention to the two of the most successful coaches in the SEC had not set foot in the south: Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, think it matters less.
Q: “Alignment” was definitely the word of the day today what has you all poised to capitalize on that?
It’s been so important to me everywhere I've ever been, and especially here that you have alignment or you're going to be doomed to mediocrity. And I've always been a believer in that. And so, frankly, I don't know any other way to do it.
Q: Is this the last puzzle piece?
I sure hope so.
Q: You mentioned that you were surprised that there was a coach who had his kind of resume that would be maybe interested in coming? When you found out that he would be interested, did that kind of seal things for you really finish that aggressive push?
We have a process and you know, you've never see rare things happen, you know, people get hit by cars, unfortunately, and you just always have to be prepared. And sometimes it works out well and sometimes you have to go to your secondary or or third, fourth, fifth option and those can be very good. I watch that very closely. We all did with Pete Carroll at USC, I mean he was sixth or seventh choice, but it's there's no magic to it just if you have a process and you believe in, you usually get good results.
Q:What about the talk of the fit, does that matter?
Like I just said, Urban and Nick’s records speak for themselves in the SEC. They have no southern roots or experience and it's just communicating. This is one country where we're a football country and great ideas from outsiders are sometimes very good for us. When you have a leader of men at the caliber of Brian Kelly it becomes, to be quite obvious, it's wanting to embrace it. It's not anything else because this culture is so fun and that's why so many people come to this place and love it and embrace it. Expect the same thing from Brian Kelly.
Q: Does having the same agent help smooth the process?
I have great relationships with all agents and we talk a lot. It’s part of the puzzle and it's part of the process that we go through and you find out who's whom and who they trust and who they talk to. We're always in the game and we're always doing it whether it's for a women's basketball coach or a baseball coach or swimming coach. Whatever we do, we're always looking for excellence and we're talking to the right people, the right representatives.
Q: How do you not talk yourself out of trying to hire a coach even though they might seem unapproachable?
I’m too stupid to know better. I’m serious. Until I get ‘no,’ why not? You don’t know until you ask. I’m not afraid to do that.