While there's been no official announcement yet, it appears that LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has made several hires to his staff since in his new post.
Various reports over the past 10 days had McMahon hiring Cody Toppert, Casey Long and Ronnie Hamilton as his three fulltime assistant coaches.
Toppert previously was an assistant coach at Memphis; Long, a Leesville, Louisiana native, was on McMahon's staff at Murray State the past five seasons; and Hamilton was a member of Kermit Davis' staff at Ole Miss.
It also appears that McMahon is bringing in another of his Murray State assistants as Tim Kaine, who's been with the Racers for seven seasons, will be McMahon's chief of staff with the Tigers.
Kaine's unverified Twitter account includes a color panoramic photo of the inside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The accompanying profile of Kaine reads: Husband, Father and Chief of Staff at LSU MBB #GEAUXTIGERS
That means McMahon may have filled the top four spots within his first LSU staff.
McMahon, who has already signed three players from the NCAA transfer portal and received a commitment from a high school senior, and his coaches will be hitting the recruiting trail hard in a couple of days.
Coaches are in the midst of a dead period that prohibits in-person contact with prospects and/or parents from March 31 to April 7 at 11 a.m.; however, they can communicate via phone, email and social media.
Another dead period is set for April 11-14, leading up to and just after the start of the spring signing period on April 13.
Last week, 6-foot-10 center Corneilous Williams, a Hickory, North Carolina, native who previously was committed to Murray State. announced he'll sign with LSU instead.
McMahon also last week signed two of his former players from the transfer portal, guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, and added former Northwestern State forward/center Kendal Coleman to his roster.