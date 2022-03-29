In only its third edition, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur already has captured a major place on the golfing stage.
How major? Some of the world’s top amateurs, such as LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, decided to pass on an invitation to the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship (previously the ANA Inspiration). All for the chance to claim the trophy up for grabs this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters tournament, which gets under way next week.
“You can play a major all your life, but you can only play in this tournament a few times,” Lindblad said Tuesday. “I’ve also played in three majors before, and I feel like you get more recognition when you play at Augusta.”
Lindblad won’t be the only player lending Louisiana flavor to the ANWA. Also in the field is fellow LSU junior Latanna Stone and St. Gabriel native Julia Johnson, a fifth-year senior at Ole Miss.
The tournament’s first two rounds will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, just north of Augusta. After the second round, the field of 72 players will be cut to the low 30 players, who will play in the final round Saturday at Augusta National. All players, regardless of whether they make the cut or not, will get to participate in a practice round Friday at Augusta National.
The final round will be televised on NBC beginning at 2 p.m. Live scoring is available at www.anwagolf.com.
Lindblad has been on an amazing run, winning individual titles in four of LSU’s last six tournaments dating back to last fall to move her to No. 2 in the world women’s amateur golf ranking behind American Rose Zhang. Lindblad’s victory last week in the Clemson Invitational was the eighth of her career, the most individual titles for any LSU golfer, male or female.
Lindblad had a serious brush with victory in last year’s ANWA as well. But a three-putt on the par-5 15th hole at Augusta National in the final round conspired to keep her out of the playoff won by Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani over American Emilia Migliaccio. Lindblad finished in a tie for third place.
Lindblad said she doesn’t dwell on the three-putt too much.
“I went for it,” she said about hitting the green in two. “I don’t think about it a lot. Just trying to do better this year.”
The same is true for Johnson, the world’s No. 21-ranked women’s amateur. She shot 80-75 to miss the cut, but she later went on to help Ole Miss win the NCAA team championship.
“There aren’t words to describe what it’s like to go to Augusta National,” Johnson said in February when learning of her invitation.
Stone, from Riverview, Florida, is playing in her first ANWA but is no stranger to competing in Augusta. As a 12-year-old, she took part in the inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt competition in 2014. This year’s Drive, Chip and Putt will be held Sunday at Augusta National.
“I’m super excited to be able to receive an invitation to the prestigious ANWA event,” said Stone, who is ranked No. 41 in the world. “I feel like I worked hard, and it certainly has paid off. To be able to go with my teammate Ingrid is such a cool experience. We got to road trip together on the way to Augusta.”