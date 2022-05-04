Beth Torina chuckled Wednesday when asked about the Southeastern Conference tournament seeding.
With one weekend left in the regular season, only five games separate second-place Alabama and 11th-place Mississippi State. The rest of the teams are jumbled together in the middle of the standings.
No. 19 LSU (32-19, 11-10 SEC) is in a four-way tie for sixth in the conference. Torina said LSU could rise as high as second or fall as far as ninth after this weekend, depending on how the Tigers fare on the road against Mississippi State and the rest of the SEC matchups shake out.
“There’s a lot of crazy, crazy scenarios,” Torina said. "I think the fact that there’s so much parity in the league … just shows you how tough this league is.”
Busy Kilponen
Ali Kilponen (17-5) has caught fire in the circle, and LSU is riding her arm toward the postseason.
The redshirt junior has earned six wins in her last seven appearances. Against both Georgia and Florida, she started the first and third games of the series. She picked up three wins in those four starts, allowing eight earned runs across 30 innings.
Prior to the Georgia series April 22-24, Kilponen never had started two games in the same SEC series Now she’s done it in back-to-back weeks, and LSU is reaping the rewards.
“She’s been really good,” Torina said. “She’s really been able to just command her best stuff against all types of hitters, all parts of the zone. I think she’s done a really good job of just keeping us in every game.”
Kilponen has pitched nearly 42% of her team’s innings this season. That figure is up from her 36% workload in 2021, and it comes at the expense of fifth-year senior Shelbi Sunseri, whose allotment of innings has fallen from 33% to 26%.
“I think it’s just a product of her success,” Torina said of Kilponen.
Kilponen is expected to use her extra year of eligibility and return to LSU for a fifth season, a relief for Torina and her staff. But the expected departures of Sunseri and Shelby Wickersham mean the Tigers must replace their 40% share of the work. Most of it will likely fall on freshman Raelin Chaffin, who’s flashed sky-high potential in the circle this year.
Offensive numbers deceiving
Take a quick glance at the SEC statistics leaderboard, and LSU appears to be a middling offensive team. The Tigers rank seventh in the conference in slugging percentage, and sixth in batting average, on-base percentage, runs and RBIs.
But a deeper look at the numbers reveals the Tigers’ upside.
In conference games only, LSU’s .290 batting average ranks second in the SEC. Its .505 slugging percentage was fifth, and its .403 on-base percentage was second. On Friday against Florida, the LSU bats tallied a season-high 17 hits before cooling off on Saturday and Sunday.
‘Learning how to win’
After Kentucky came to Baton Rouge on April 1 and swept LSU, Torina lamented the fact her team was losing close games that came down to just a play or two.
Since then, the Tigers have gone 2-3 in games decided by fewer than three runs. Their latest test was Sunday against Florida, when the Gators hit a home run in the ninth inning to win 2-1.
“We still have a young group learning how to win,” Torina said Sunday. “I don’t know if we’ve been in a spot like that one, a tight one like that down to the wire. Hopefully next time that will go our way.”
Torina said her team needs to learn how to adjust within the flow of the game.
“I hope that they’ve learned that they can win in a lot of different ways,” Torina said. “I hope that they have seen that there’s not a spot in the game that they can’t come through and find a way to win.”