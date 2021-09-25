ESPN's College GameDay crew has been critical of the LSU football team's performance during the 2021 season, but analyst Kirk Herbstreit took it to another level on Saturday.
While picking Mississippi State to beat the Tigers in the SEC opener for both teams in Starkville, Herbstreit questioned the desire of Ed Orgeron's team to take the field each week.
"LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?," Herbstreit said during the Saturday morning broadcast.
The Tigers were 2-1 entering Saturday's game, hopeful to get revenge after falling to the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge a year ago.
While not every member of the GameDay cast picked Mississippi State, most of them doubt LSU's chances of having a successful season.
"LSU hasn't played much like the Tigers we're accustomed to since they won the national championship (in 2019)," Herbstreit said.