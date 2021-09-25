LSU Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

ESPN's College GameDay crew has been critical of the LSU football team's performance during the 2021 season, but analyst Kirk Herbstreit took it to another level on Saturday.

While picking Mississippi State to beat the Tigers in the SEC opener for both teams in Starkville, Herbstreit questioned the desire of Ed Orgeron's team to take the field each week.

"LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?," Herbstreit said during the Saturday morning broadcast.

The Tigers were 2-1 entering Saturday's game, hopeful to get revenge after falling to the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge a year ago.

Pop, G and Kat: LSU freshman Jack Bech plays for the three names on his eye black

While not every member of the GameDay cast picked Mississippi State, most of them doubt LSU's chances of having a successful season. 

"LSU hasn't played much like the Tigers we're accustomed to since they won the national championship (in 2019)," Herbstreit said. 

Email Patrick Magee at PMagee@TheAdvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @Patrick_Magee.

View comments