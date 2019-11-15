There isn't another LSU rivalry filled with more memorable games than the Tigers' series with Ole Miss. The ancient rivalry stretches back to 1894, the second year of football for both schools. Finding five memorable games isn't the problem. The problem is trimming the list. Let us know if you agree.
Oct. 31, 1959
LSU 7, Ole Miss 3
Billy Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween night punt return wins him the Heisman Trophy and still stands as the most iconic moment in LSU football history. But it would be a mere footnote if Warren Rabb and Cannon – they starred on offense for LSU’s White Team but the best players played both ways back then – don’t stop Rebels quarterback Doug Elmore on the goal line in the final minute.
Nov. 1, 1969
Ole Miss 26, LSU 23
Archie Manning passes and scrambles the Rebels to a second-straight three-point win over the Tigers, costing LSU a shot at a perfect season. LSU winds up 9-1 and ranked No. 7 nationally, but because Notre Dame ends a self-imposed bowl ban the Cotton Bowl chooses the Fighting Irish to play No. 1 Texas instead of the Tigers. Lesser bowls extend invitations but LSU players, in a move unthinkable today, vote to stay home.
Nov. 4, 1972
LSU 17, Ole Miss 16
“Entering Louisiana,” reads a sign on the Louisiana-Mississippi state line someone put up after this game. “Set your clocks back four seconds.” Bert Jones gets off two passes in the final :04, the second to Brad Davis for a 10-yard TD on a play that started with :01 showing on the clock. Rusty Jackson’s PAT leaves the Rebels singing the “One Second Blues.” The next year’s Ole Miss yearbook lists the score as “Ole Miss 16, LSU 10+7.” After LSU routs the Rebels 51-14 in Jackson in 1973, a headline in LSU’s Daily Reveille student newspaper lists that score as “Ole Miss 14, LSU 10+7+6+7+7+7+7.”
Nov. 22, 2003
LSU 17, Ole Miss 14
With national title and SEC West hopes at stake, Matt Mauck throws a pick six on LSU’s first offensive play before the Tigers rally for a 17-14 lead. With 1:50 left, Ole Miss faces fourth-and-10 at its 42. Defensive tackle Chad Lavalais shoves Ole Miss guard Doug Buckles backward into Eli Manning, ending the Rebels' last threat.
Oct. 25, 2014
LSU 10, Ole Miss 7
LSU scores on drives of 90 and 95 yards, the second capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Jennings to Logan Stokes with 5:07 remaining. After the No. 3-ranked Rebels decline a 47-yard field goal, Bo Wallace’s pass in the end zone is intercepted by Ronald Martin with two seconds left.