Bob Starkey had a plan when he left Texas A&M for Auburn a year ago.
“I thought I’d put three years in and retire at 65,” Starkey said.
Then Kim Mulkey called. And everything changed.
“Now,” Starkey said, “I have no thoughts of retiring.”
It’s impossible to imagine that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward could have made a more popular women’s basketball hire than he did just over a year ago when he convinced Mulkey to come home to Louisiana from Baylor.
For long-time LSU women’s basketball fans, it’s impossible to imagine Mulkey could have made a more popular hire than Starkey.
Starkey isn’t a Louisiana native like his new boss (he and wife Sherie are from West Virginia), but he might as well be. He came to LSU in 1990 and between then and 2011 worked under a string of legendary coaches. Starkey started under Dale Brown on the men’s side, followed by Sue Gunter and Van Chancellor on the women’s side, along with Pokey Chatman, who he replaced as interim coach for LSU’s run to the 2007 Women’s Final Four.
“This will be my third Naismith Hall of Fame coach at LSU: Sue, Van and now Kim,” Starkey said. “And the first guy I worked for, they just named the court after.”
Not retained by former coach Nikki Fargas, Starkey spent a season at UCF, followed by nine years at A&M under Gary Blair (an assistant with Mulkey under Leon Barmore at Louisiana Tech) and then last season at Auburn.
When long-time Mulkey assistant Sytia Messer left LSU, coincidentally to become head coach at UCF, Starkey wondered who Mulkey might tab as her replacement.
He never dreamed it would be him.
“I love Auburn,” he said. “I love the community, the lady I worked for, Johnnie Harris. The future is bright there. If Geno (Auriemma at UConn) would have called, I would have said no.
“I could not say no to LSU.”
When Messer left for UCF and another long-time former Baylor turned LSU assistant, Johnny Derrick, decided to retire, Mulkey mulled how she wanted to rearrange her staff.
She knew she needed a young, vibrant assistant to help with coaching, so she got Gary Redus II from SMU. As for the other job …
“I knew I wanted to hire someone to help me with the on the floor stuff,” said Mulkey, who also just hired another Baylor staffer, Thomas Lene, to be her program’s strength coach. “You have to have help on the floor coaching. Bob came to mind. I don’t know why, other than I knew his love for LSU and how much he is respected in this business. And I know how Seimone (Augustus) and Sylvia (Fowles) think the world of him.
“I’ll make all the decisions, but there will be days where I say, ‘Handle practice,’ or ‘Talk to me about that matchup zone,’ or ‘How do we guard that kid?’ He has so much to offer.”
Starkey’s berth in LSU’s gleaming, newly remodeled suite of women’s basketball offices speaks a lot of his previous days at LSU. In addition to his well-worn copy of Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” and a shelf full of coaching books (most of them by football coaches), there’s one of Fowles’ autographed U.S. Olympic team jerseys framed on the wall, right next to a folding chair from that 2007 Final Four.
Though he many ties to the past at LSU, Starkey said he has had no trouble fitting into the present.
“When I took the job, the first thing Renee (Braud, long-time women’s basketball administrative assistant) said was, ‘You’re going to love working for these people,’” Starkey said. “She (Braud) knows how I am and what’s important to me. I know they care about the kids and the school. I’ve loved working here already. There was a chemistry at that first staff meeting.”
Hiring Starkey and Redus isn’t the only recruiting Mulkey has been doing this spring.
Facing the loss of five seniors and three other transfers from her 26-6 team last season, Mulkey was tasked with a major overhaul of her roster. But while LSU will be shorter on experience, on paper these Tigers have more talent.
The 2022-23 LSU team boasts no less than five former HoopGurlz five-star prospects: transfer forward Angel Reese from Maryland, returning center Hannah Gusters, returning All-Southeastern Conference guard Alexis Morris, transfer guard Kateri Poole from Ohio State and transfer forward Ladazhia Williams from Missouri. There are four other former four stars as well: grad senior guard Ryann Payne, forward Amani Bartlett, and freshmen guards Flau’jae Johnson and Sa’myah Smith along with the top junior college prospect in forward Last-Tear Poa.
“This will be fun,” Mulkey said. “It will be interesting to watch them grow.”
Starkey will be there helping them grow, back where he seems like he belongs, coaching at LSU.