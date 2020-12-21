More staff changes are coming within the LSU football program.
LSU is expected to part ways with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan after one season, multiple sources told The Advocate. The 57-year-old Linehan is due the full remainder of his two-year, $800,000 per year contract, a buyout that is approximately $1 million.
Already, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has parted ways with most of his defensive staff. Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and safeties coach Bill Busch will not return next season, and defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire. Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, an assistant on staff since 2012, is the only defensive coach remaining on staff.
The staff overhaul comes days after LSU finished an underwhelming season with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss, which kept the program from its first losing season since 1999 with a 5-5 final record.
The major shakeup comes just a year after LSU won its fourth national championship, and it represents the urgency Orgeron has to restore the program's path toward title contention after major coaching hires didn't pan out.
LSU's offense was often inconsistent during the season.
Offensive firepower diminished significantly following starting quarterback Myles Brennan's season-ending abdominal injury against Missouri. The Tigers scored just 25.1 points per game the remainder of the season, which included a dismal four-game stretch against Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Alabama in which LSU averaged 13 points per game.
LSU had a 33.8% third down conversion rate in those four games, and the offense was often stagnant and ineffective with 17 total three-and-outs.
LSU finished the season ranked 102nd nationally in third down conversions (34.62%) and a 52.9% touchdown conversion rate in the red zone that ranked 104th nationally and was a substantial drop from the conversion rate in 2019 (78.67%).
Third downs and red zones fell under Linehan's responsibilities, the same role held by former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who won the Broyles Award for nation's best assistant coach.
Opt-outs and injuries significantly hurt the offense's production, too.
Ja'Marr Chase, last season's Biletnikoff Award winner for nation's top receiver, opted in the preseason. Star receiver Terrace Marshall departed for the NFL draft after the Alabama game. Then, days later, true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert left the team and returned home to Marietta, Georgia.
LSU's offense managed success in its final two games, switching true freshman quarterbacks from TJ Finley to Max Johnson, who led the Tigers on game-winning drives against Florida and Ole Miss.
There appeared to be optimism in LSU's young talent offensively, a group of five true freshman starters that produced a total of 1,011 yards and 76 points in the final two games. Kayshon Boutte set the school and Southeastern Conference single-game record with 308 receiving yards against Ole Miss.
Pelini's defense also showcased its volatility by forcing six turnovers against Ole Miss, including five interceptions and a pick six. But the defense still surrendered 41 points against the Rebels and 558 total offensive yards.
Nest season, LSU's offense and defense will each be led by new coaches.
"I'm excited about it," Orgeron said of LSU's future Saturday night. "I'm obviously excited about the guys that stayed with us, the guys that are coming back."