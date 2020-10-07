Starting left guard Ed Ingram is "very questionable" for LSU's game against Missouri on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.
As the No. 17 Tigers (1-1) prepare for its road game at Missouri (0-2) on Saturday, the offensive line could be without two of their best and most consistent offensive linemen.
On Monday, Orgeron told reporters he believes starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal could play against Missouri after missing a game because of an injury. Sophomore Cam Wire started against Vanderbilt, and the Tigers did not give up a sack.
Rosenthal didn't practice all of last week, and Orgeron said he may return this week.
"Hopefully he can start practicing this week," Orgeron said Monday. "I'm not sure that he can yet. I think he will be."
As for left guard, Orgeron said redshirt freshman Charles Turner will fill in against Missouri if Ingram is not ready to go.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Ingram limped off the field on the final drive of LSU's 41-7 win over Vanderbilt, and he was replaced by true freshman Marlon Martinez.
"Right now, Charles Turner's going to have to step up," Orgeron told WNXX-FM 104.5 on Tuesday, "and I think he's going to do a great job for us."
The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Turner began his career as a center for LSU. He played in three games in 2019 and redshirted after playing a total of 36 snaps.
Orgeron said that redshirt freshman guard Kardell Thomas is also "out" this week, and is not an available option to step in for Ingram.
The 6-foot-3, 329-pound Southern Lab graduate missed all of the 2019 season after he injured his ankle and underwent surgery during preseason camp.
Orgeron told WNXX-FM in May that Thomas could possibly start at right guard, but added that he was still somewhat held back because of the injury.
"The thing with Kardell is, he's coming back from that injury, he's learning his place and being consistent," Orgeron said. "Once he does that, I think he could be a heck of a player for us."
Although Thomas never played in any games in 2019, he returned to practice on Oct. 22. Still, in media viewings, he was withheld from major football contact during practices. Thomas mostly ran through agility and footwork drills, and, in November, Orgeron thought he was progressing enough that he might play sometime that year.