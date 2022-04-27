Latanna Stone

LSU women's golfer Latanna Stone celebrates with teammates after clinching the SEC championship title on Sunday, April 17, 2022, against Florida in Birmingham, Ala.

 PHOTO COURTESY LSU ATHLETICS

The LSU Tigers are heading for Tiger Woods’ old stomping grounds in the NCAA Championships.

The SEC title-winning LSU women’s golf team was assigned to the Stanford regional on Wednesday. The regional set for May 9-11 at Stanford Golf Course.

The Tigers, one of four automatic qualifiers in the regional based on its SEC championship, are the No. 3 seed there behind host Stanford and USC. The top four teams from each of six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This is LSU’s 25th NCAA regional appearance in program history. The Tigers advanced on ranking from a regional at the University Club last year and finished ninth at NCAAs, just one stroke out of team match play.

