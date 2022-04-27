The LSU Tigers are heading for Tiger Woods’ old stomping grounds in the NCAA Championships.
The SEC title-winning LSU women’s golf team was assigned to the Stanford regional on Wednesday. The regional set for May 9-11 at Stanford Golf Course.
The Tigers, one of four automatic qualifiers in the regional based on its SEC championship, are the No. 3 seed there behind host Stanford and USC. The top four teams from each of six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This is LSU’s 25th NCAA regional appearance in program history. The Tigers advanced on ranking from a regional at the University Club last year and finished ninth at NCAAs, just one stroke out of team match play.