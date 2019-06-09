A season that began with expectations of the College World Series and a seventh national championship ended Sunday evening in heartbreak at Alex Box Stadium.
Needing a win to force a deciding third game of its NCAA super regional against Florida State, LSU lost 5-4 on Drew Mendoza's game-winning single in the 12th inning. Its season came short of the College World Series with a sweep at home.
The Tigers made multiple mistakes that loomed large in a tight game. They trailed until the eighth but tied the game, sending it to extra innings as sophomore pitcher Devin Fontenot delivered his greatest performance.
Fontenot had thrown 5 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings of relief, already his longest outing of the season, when he came back out for the 12th. He ended multiple innings in strikeouts, slapping his chest and strutting off the mound.
After notching his season-high 10th strikeout, Fontenot gave up a single to Mike Salvatore, who advanced to second base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Mendoza singled into right field. Salvatore raced around to score. The game ended.
The Tigers collapsed to the ground. Fontenot crouched near the mound, his face shoved into the crook of his arm. Coach Paul Mainieri ran out to him. Mainieri held Fontenot's shoulders and ushered him off the field. Fontenot did not deserve the loss, not after what he gave the Tigers. The crowd stood and applauded.
Their season hanging in the balance after losing the series opener, the Tigers trailed 4-2 in the eighth inning. Shortstop Josh Smith hit a leadoff double. He stood up on the bag and swiped at his face.
With one out, senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis dropped a double near the left-field line. Smith scored, bringing LSU within a run, and Florida State removed starting pitcher CJ Van Eyk. He had thrown 115 pitches.
During the change, Todd Peterson and Clay Moffitt stood in front of the LSU dugout waving their arms. Moffitt stuck out his tongue and shook it. The Tigers waited, and when play resumed, left fielder Daniel Cabrera singled to put runners on the corners.
Junior Zach Watson came to the plate, hitless in his previous three at-bats. He smacked a single into left field. Duplantis trotted home. Tie game. Watson was thrown out at second base, a tight call that stood after review. The Tigers left Cabrera on third base. They didn’t put another runner in scoring position.
LSU freshman Landon Marceaux, who had a 2.38 ERA over his past seven starts, was not sharp. He walked designated hitter Robby Martin to begin the second inning. Consecutive singles loaded the bases.
Marceaux induced a ground ball to first baseman Cade Beloso. He stepped on the bag and threw home.
Catcher Saul Garza caught the ball, reaching to tag Martin. Garza touched Martin ahead of home plate, but the ball slid out of his glove on the follow through. The umpire ruled Martin safe.
The call upheld after review — a forceout did not apply because Beloso had already stepped on first — and Florida State took a one-run lead.
Marceaux gave up two more singles before he ended the inning. The Seminoles had sent eight batters to the plate, singled four times and pulled ahead 3-0. Marceaux’s start ended in the fourth after he allowed another run.
A comeback attempt felt inevitable from an LSU team that set a school record for game-winning hits this season. It began in the fourth inning with Duplantis' solo homer down the right-field line and continued in the sixth with LSU down 4-1.
After back-to-back singles from Smith and freshman designated hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo, cheers pulsed through the stadium, awakening the crowd.
With Duplantis at the plate, Smith broke for third base. He pulled Salvatore, the shortstop, out of position. Duplantis slapped a single where Salvatore would have stood. Smith scored with ease, raising his right arm in the air before he stepped on home plate.
The score tied, Cabrera grounded out, moving DiGiacomo and Duplantis into scoring position with one out.
But then DiGiacomo wandered too far from third base. Florida State catcher Matheu Nelson threw him out, giving LSU two outs and taking a potential run off the field. The Tigers had had two runners in scoring position with one out. Neither scored.
After the eighth inning, the game remained tied until Mendoza's hit. The season began with a No. 1 ranking. It ended with players staring in disbelief, comforting one another as they walked off the field for the final time this year.