LSU catcher Saul Garza (13) loses the ball after applying the tag to Florida State designated hitter Robby Martin (26) at home in Game 2 of the NCAA Baseball Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and Florida State, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The runner was initially called out at home, however the call was reversed and a run was scored.