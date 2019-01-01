GLENDALE, Ariz. — A motley crew of LSU defenders teamed up to tear down the team with the nation’s longest win streak, beating Central Florida 40-32 at Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.
The Tigers thrashed the Knights’ high-powered offense early and often, sacking backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. five times and forcing two turnovers, and held UCF to 250 yards, less than half of its yearly average of 503.5.
The Tigers entered without defensive linemen Brieden Fehoko (torn biceps) and Ed Alexander, who declared for the NFL draft and skipped the game.
Same goes for cornerback Greedy Williams, who was missing from a secondary that also didn't have Kristian Fulton (injury) and Kelvin Joseph (suspension) and lost Terrance Alexander and Grant Delpit to ejection in the game’s first half.
The Tigers stuffed the Knights nonetheless, with underclassmen Patrick Queen, Jacoby Stevens and Glen Logan all picking up sacks in the victory.
The Tigers’ victory snapped UCF’s 25-game winning streak, which had been the longest in the nation.
Ed Orgeron praised the defense’s ability to thwart the Knights' attack.
“(They showed) a lot of guts. Grit. We talk about grit all the time. Our guys have grit,” Orgeron said. “They practice with grit. They block out the noise. A lot of adversity.
“These men to my right, in the middle of that room, and our coaching staff, is doing something special in LSU.”
The Tigers’ defensive unit found its groove early Tuesday, after giving up back-to-back touchdowns to the Knights to start the game.
Dave Aranda’s unit buckled down from there, however, with Devin White stripping the ball out of Mack’s hands with seconds to go in the first quarter.
That turnover turned momentum toward in the Tigers’ favor, with junior quarterback Joe Burrow connecting with Derrick Dillon for a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
That gave LSU a lead they’d never relinquish, thanks to Aranda’s defense, which flustered Mack and his receivers through the day.
Orgeron praised his defense for its gutsy effort, calling the win over the Knights one of the sweetest he’s been a part of.
“Look at the DBs that we didn't have in the game,” Orgeron said. “… There was going to be no excuses. We're going to put 11 men on the field and fight like Tigers.”
The absence of several Tigers players didn’t hamper the team’s defense, with Logan attributing much of the line’s success to the team’s coaching staff.
“Down here, it’s all about ‘next man up;’ we don’t rebuild, we reload,” Logan said. “Every guy on this team is really good, so we knew what we were capable of. I’m thrilled for coach Aranda and Coach O, because they’re doing their best to try to build a championship program.”
Queen touched on a similar narrative, attributing much of his success Tuesday to the work the unit has put in during practices. The sophomore linebacker from Livonia led the Tigers, with nine tackles, tying his career high, including two tackles for loss.
“The whole time we were preparing, just studying our books and getting ready, because we knew they were going to be a test,” Queen said. “They won 25 in a row, so we just knew when it was time to perform that we had to come with everything that we had.”
Junior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence took home defensive MVP honors, finishing with five tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Lawrence said the defense’s effort against the Knights was symptomatic of the squad’s coaching this year, leaning on the defensive acumen shared by Orgeron, Aranda and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson.
“I think when you look at it, that's one of our strengths of our team, is leaning on each other through tough times,” Lawrence said. “We've been through a lot on and off the field, and it's pretty easy when you've got brothers that you love playing with week in and week out; just lean on them.”
Orgeron said the team’s success stems from Aranda’s meticulous game plan, along with the generational talent of starters like Lawrence and White.
“Coach Aranda, the whole staff, had a great plan,” Orgeron said. “The difference tonight was the pressure on the quarterback. We had more pressure on the quarterback than we had all year. And I thought for our guys, that made the difference in the whole game.”