Though its full schedule hasn't been approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, LSU will open the 2020 season at home against Indiana.

The Hoosiers went 37-23 last season, losing to Louisville in the NCAA Regional.

"We're going to have our hands full opening weekend," coach Paul Mainieri said. "It's going to be a very tough opening series."

The Tigers, who next season are trying to make the College World Series for the first time since 2017, will also play inside Minute Maid Park in late February for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

LSU will open its conference schedule at Ole Miss, Mainieri said, and it will play its last conference series at Auburn.

Against the SEC East, LSU will host South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the defending national champions. The Tigers will travel to Kentucky and Tennessee. The dates for those series will come out when LSU releases its full schedule.

The Tigers will begin fall practice on Sept. 29. They will play two fall games: versus UNO and at Nicholls State.

"We're playing at Nicholls State in the spring," Mainieri said, "so I thought getting our players to go out and play a game on artificial turf would be a useful experience for them."