LSU and Tulane canceled their game Tuesday night in New Orleans because of inclement weather predicted in southeast Louisiana.

The game won't be rescheduled because of "scheduling conflicts," according to releases from both schools. Tulane can't play midweek games once it starts conference play April 1 — a rule this season from the American Athletic Conference related to coronavirus — and LSU doesn't have an open space in its schedule before then.

Without the game, No. 14 LSU returns to the field Friday night at Tennessee. Tulane plays again this weekend against Grand Canyon.

The cancellation means LSU and Tulane won't play for the third straight year. The teams didn't schedule each other in 2019, and their game last season never happened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A series that marked the first intercollegiate athletic event in LSU history back in 1893, LSU and Tulane played at least once per year for 81 straight seasons until 2019.

As television contracts and rising ticket prices changed the series, LSU and Tulane agreed to play once annually at the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic beginning in 2020. The game was never played.

The contest Tuesday would have marked a renewal of the rivalry. Instead, LSU and Tulane will wait until 2022 as they intend to play every year moving forward, alternating locations each season.

"Our home game got canceled last year, so this year we're going to play there," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Monday. "If the game gets canceled, next year we'll be back at our place."