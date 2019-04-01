LSU third baseman Chris Reid on Monday received Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week honors.

Reid, a senior, batted .750 (6 for 8) with six RBIs during LSU's series win over No. 4 Mississippi State. He shared the recognition with Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday.

During the first inning of Friday night's win, Reid hit an RBI single, setting the tone for a 10-5 victory. He ended the game 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. The next day, he drove in two runs.

Reid leads LSU in RBIs during SEC play with 11. He has the third-highest batting average (.333) on the team this season.

Reid is the second LSU player to earn recognition from the league office this season. Freshman pitcher Jaden Hill received SEC Freshman of the Week after his first start.