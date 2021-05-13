TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fourth-seeded Missouri took a first-inning lead and cruised to a 4-1 win over fifth-seeded LSU in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday at Rhoads Stadium.
LSU heads home and to wait for Sunday's NCAA regional announcements to see whether it has done enough to be a host team.
The Tigers (32-19) are one of 20 teams eligible to host a regional next weekend. The entire bracket, including the 16 regional sties, will be revealed at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
“It was a frustrating day and unfortunately we could not make adjustments with our offense today,” coach Beth Torina said. “I really thought our defense kept us in the game and played well. It is time for us to get back home and reset. We will focus on LSU softball and be ourselves and worry about our own game for a few days, which is a nice thing this time of year.”
Ali Kilponen (14-7) took the loss. She gave up four runs on eight hits and walked five.
Missouri’s Jordan Weber (10-5) limited LSU to just two hits and one run in seven innings, earning the win. She struck out three.
Missouri will play top-seeded Florida in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
Mizzou struck first in the opening inning when Hatti Moore singled and moved to second on a passed ball. She then scored with two outs on a throwing error by Kilponen.
Cayla Kessinger hit a solo home run to open the fourth inning for Missouri, which added another run to extend their lead to 3-0 with an RBI single by Brooke Wilmes.
LSU got its first hit and scored its only run in the fifth inning. Morgan Cummins reached on an infield single, and pinch hitter Ali Newland brought home pinch runner Anna Jones on a triple to right field.
Mizzou gained a big insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Emma Raabe and Kendyll Bailey got things started with back-to-back one-out singles. After a fielder's choice, Wilmes drove the first pitch she saw off third baseman Amanda Doyle's glove for her second RBI single of the afternoon.
Missouri loaded the bases with two outs but could not add any more runs, entering the seventh with a 4-1 lead. Weber worked around a two-out error and finished the game with a strikeout.