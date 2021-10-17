LSU will terminate coach Ed Orgeron's contract "without cause" and pay his full buyout as part of a separation at the end of the season, according to a termination agreement released Sunday night by the school.
Orgeron will receive $16.949 million over 18 installments beginning in December. The first payment will equal $5 million then steadily decrease until what would have been the end of his original contract in 2025.
Orgeron, who signed a six-year extension worth about $42 million after the 2019 national championship, was due 70% of his remaining salary under the terms of his deal if he was fired without cause.
As part of the agreement, Orgeron will make at least one public appearance per year on behalf of LSU beginning in 2022 through the end of the deal. The appearances will not last more than two hours unless agreed upon by Orgeron and the school. He will make four total.
Orgeron can also not become the head coach at another Southeastern Conference school over the next 18 months.
Breakdown of how LSU will pay Ed Orgeron his $16.949 million buyout:
A-Payments to Orgeron
B-Payments to LLCs involving Orgeron
Dec. 15, 2021: $5 million (A)
Dec. 15, 2021: $680,000 (B)
Jan. 15, 2022: $667,000 (B)
June 15, 2022: $1 million (A)
July 15, 2022: $750,000 (B)
Dec. 15, 2022: $1 million (A)
Jan. 15, 2023: $750,000 (B)
June 15, 2023: $750,000 (A)
July 15, 2023: $750,000 (B)
Dec. 15, 2023: $750,000 (A)
Jan. 15, 2024: $750,000 (B)
June 15, 2024: $500,000 (A)
July 15, 2024: $750,000 (B)
Dec. 15, 2024: $500,000 (A)
Jan. 15, 2025: $750,000 (B)
June 15, 2025: $426,000 (A)
July 15, 2025: $750,000 (B)
Dec. 15, 2025: $426,000 (A)
Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.