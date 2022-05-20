NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Collier Cranford made his third straight start at third base in LSU's Thursday night series opener at Vanderbilt — his sixth start in the Tigers' past seven games as Jacob Berry recovers from an injured finger.
Cranford, a third-year sophomore, made his first start during that stretch May 8 against Alabama.
Cranford had 18 at-bats in 20 games before the Ole Miss series — and to that point, he had managed two hits and four walks. After Thursday night, Cranford had three hits in eight at-bats over his past three games. He was 1 for 5 with an RBI single Thursday against Vanderbilt.
But his defensive contributions were notable.
Cranford made big plays at third base, starting with a hard line drive by Parker Noland, which he fielded cleanly. He also leapt for a high one-hop ground ball and threw to first in the fourth inning.
“Collier played spectacular defense tonight. He’s certainly getting better in front of our eyes with his playing time,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.