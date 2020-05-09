LSU football fans will get a chance to go behind of the scenes of the Tigers' national championship season and Joe Burrow's Heisman run with the release of a new documentary.
The SEC Network will broadcast an hour-long show starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday called "One for the Ages."
It's produced by Jim Jorden Productions, the creative team behind SEC Inside, according to ESPN.
The show will immediately be followed by a replay of LSU's win over Clemson in the national championship game.
