LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the trophy as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) celebrate after the second half of LSU's CFP Championship Game against Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans, La. LSU won 42-25.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football fans will get a chance to go behind of the scenes of the Tigers' national championship season and Joe Burrow's Heisman run with the release of a new documentary.

The SEC Network will broadcast an hour-long show starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday called "One for the Ages."

It's produced by Jim Jorden Productions, the creative team behind SEC Inside, according to ESPN.

The show will immediately be followed by a replay of LSU's win over Clemson in the national championship game.

