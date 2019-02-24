In the euphoria of Saturday’s thrilling overtime win against Tennessee, the LSU men's basketball team and more than 13,000 howling fans weren’t thinking about what the victory meant for the Tigers’ immediate future.

It was hard to blame any of them, especially coach Will Wade and his players, for enjoying the moment after a second win over a fifth-ranked team in a 12-day span — an 82-80 overtime win over Tennessee following a 73-71 nail-biter at Kentucky on Feb. 12.

It was how No. 13 LSU did it — with Tremont Waters missing the game because of illness and Naz Reid scoring one point — that set off one of the wildest celebrations in Pete Maravich Assembly Center history.

Think LSU’s improbable overtime victory over top-ranked Kentucky in 1978 when all five starters fouled out, or the epic 148-141 win over Loyola Marymount in 1990 — which also went to overtime — or holding off Kentucky in the Ice Dome game in 2014. And there was an upset of No. 1 Arizona in 2002.

You can add Saturday’s game to that memorable list.

“We had some obstacles, obviously,” Wade said later, “but our guys just fought, fought, fought.”

And fought some more against a talented, veteran team that shared the Southeastern Conference regular-season title a year ago with Auburn.

Everyone in the building had to know the win gave LSU a share of the league lead with Tennessee at 12-2, but Kentucky joined the party an hour later to set up a three-team race to the regular-season title with four games remaining.

It’s not a stretch to say that LSU is sitting pretty with the inside track to the title; the Tigers hold any two- or three-team tie-breakers that would involve Tennessee and Kentucky by virtue of their wins over the Vols and Wildcats.

But it’s first things first for Wade’s team.

LSU will clinch a double-bye for the SEC tournament with just one win in its next four games. Four wins over Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt would give the Tigers their first league title since 2009 regardless of what Tennessee and Kentucky do.

If they do it, the Tigers certainly will look back on Saturday’s game as one of the most important wins of their run.

That LSU had to bounce back from a disappointing, overtime loss to Florida just three nights earlier and do it without Waters — the team leader in scoring, assists and steals — was one thing.

Having Reid suffer through the lowest output of his career after averaging 15.3 points a game in his previous 10 outings could have been a double-whammy for the Tigers.

But LSU wasn’t going into a key game against Tennessee feeling sorry for itself.

“We prepared so well; the players were locked in,” Wade said. “I told my staff before the game, I said, ‘No matter what happens today, we’re going to play hard … we’re going to fight.’ ”

From there, Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays took over and racked up 52 of the team’s 82 points. They also combined for 89 of a possible 90 minutes, with Mays playing every second of the game.

Smart’s career-high 29 points included six in overtime, and his two free throws with 0.6 seconds left clinched the win.

One of the keys was LSU committing a season-low seven turnovers with only five coming in regulation.

“We made simple plays; we didn’t do anything too exotic, anything too crazy,” Wade said. “We just made the simple plays, and that was a huge difference. We couldn’t give them extra possessions.”

LSU wound up outscoring Tennessee 17-9 on turnovers and had a 30-22 edge in the paint, another area that concerned Wade going into the game.

The Tigers got key contributions from all eight players who made it onto the floor, including walk-on Marshall Graves.

Even though he played just five minutes in two games since early December, Graves had a 3-point basket and a couple of defensive stops in seven minutes. He received a loud ovation from the appreciative crowd when he left the court after his two stints Saturday.

It illustrated what Wade said when asked whether he thought this could have been the outcome considering the circumstances going into the game.

“I don’t know, we have a lot of guys that can step up and play,” he said. “We believe in our guys ... I told them last night everybody was going to tell them they had to step up. They just had to do their job to the best of their ability.

“‘We don’t need anything crazy. We have good players, we have good guys that work hard … just do what you. Do the best you’ve done all year, and that will be plenty enough.’ ”