lsubaseballpractice0005.053119 bf.jpg
Buy Now

The LSU baseball team gathers in centerfield before starting their final practice before the Baton Rouge regional in Alex Box Stadium Thursday May 30, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The road to Omaha is now set for either host LSU or visiting Florida State.

The NCAA announced Tuesday the scheduled game times for the Baton Rouge super regional, a best-of-three series which starts Saturday and goes through Monday. The third game will only be played if necessary.

Game one will be played 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunday's game will be at 5 p.m. and the tiebreaker Monday will be at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Can't see Tweet below? Click here.

The Tigers, the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, advanced to host the super regional after sweeping the Baton Rouge regional last week. Florida State moved through the Athens regional as a No. 3 seed.

Ticket sales procedures for non-season ticket holders will be announced later this week.

This will be the first super regional between LSU and Florida State and the first time the Seminoles have played in Baton Rouge since the 1983 regular season.

View comments