LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night to open the 95th season in Tiger Stadium. The first game there was way back on Nov. 27, 1924, when the Tigers lost 13-0 to Tulane on a campus that was so far outside Baton Rouge fans took trains from downtown to the game. Here is a look at five memorable LSU home openers:
Sept. 24, 1977 — LSU 77, Rice 0: “In all the years since then,” Carlos Carson told the late Marty Mule’ for his book “Game of My Life,” “that game has really never left my mind.” With good reason. Carson catches four consecutive touchdown passes from Steve Ensminger (now LSU’s offensive coordinator) and one from the late David Woodley covering 22, 29, 63, 20 and 67 yards, setting an NCAA record.
Sept. 13, 1986 — LSU 35, Texas A&M 17: The Tigers lose their senior backfield trio from 1985 in Jeff Wickersham, Dalton Hilliard and Garry James, but LSU reloads with Tommy Hodson at quarterback and Harvey Williams at tailback. Hodson throws for 193 yards and a touchdown. LSU goes on to win the SEC title. Hodson becomes LSU’s all-time passing leader (9,115 yards), a distinction he still holds.
Sept. 26, 2005 — Tennessee 30, LSU 27 (OT): After their season opener with Arizona State is forced to Tempe by Hurricane Katrina, the Tigers' next game is postponed two days to Monday night by Hurricane Rita. LSU builds a 21-0 lead, but Volunteers backup quarterback Rick Clausen, an LSU transfer, engineers a stunning comeback capped by Gerald Riggs’ 1-yard TD blast in overtime.
Sept. 7, 2007 — LSU 48, Virginia Tech 7: It may rank as LSU’s best performance ever against a highly ranked opponent. The Tigers dismantle the No. 9 Hokies, outgaining them 598-149 and holding onto the ball for 34½ minutes. “I’m not sure if this isn’t the No. 1 football team in the country,” Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer says. By season’s end, it is.
Sept. 5, 2015 — LSU-McNeese State (canceled): LSU is forced to scratch its game with McNeese after a persistent thunderstorm parks over Tiger Stadium and refuses to budge. The teams don’t have a common open date. The scoreless contest is called after 11 minutes of play, with each team having had a possession. It is LSU’s first canceled game since World War I wiped out the entire 1918 season.