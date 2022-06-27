New LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson is set to receive $1.14 million over a three-year contract starting on July 4, according to the term sheet released to The Advocate on Monday.
His annual income will be $380,000 along with other incentives, including, a $800 per month vehicle allowance and relocation bonus of $25,000, with up to 14 consecutive days of temporary housing if needed.
He will have to return the relocation expenses if he does not continue employment after two years.
“We have hired, in my opinion, the best pitching coach in the country at any level," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "The success he has had at the highest level of baseball speaks to Wes’ ability to communicate, teach, develop and motivate. I believe Wes will help us recruit and develop a large number of future Major League pitchers at LSU and form them into a dominant staff for years to come. This is a huge day for LSU Baseball.”
Wes Johnson leaves behind a Minnesota Twins staff which has the 11th best team ERA in Major League Baseball (3.78). The Twins entered Monday's games first in the AL Central. But Johnson also comes from previous Southeastern Conference coaching experience; the Arkansas-native coached at Mississippi State in 2016, then spent two years at Arkansas.
Jason Kelly, who left the position to become the University of Washington's head coach, was making $300,000 per year under a contract set to expire in 2024.
If terminated without cause, LSU will owe Wes Johnson 80% of remaining base salary and supplemental compensation prorated over the remaining term. If terminated with cause, LSU will not have an obligation to pay any further amounts beyond the end of the month terminated.
If Wes Johnson accepts a non-head coaching position at another SEC baseball program or in MLB, he will owe 50% of his remaining base salary and supplemental compensation back to the university.
If he accepts a non-head coaching job at a program outside of the SEC or MLB, he will owe 25% of his remaining base salary or supplemental compensation.
He will not have to pay anything if he accepts another college head coaching job.
The term sheet is up for approval with the board of supervisors.