LSU basketball coach Will Wade will host his first Tipoff Luncheon of the season Thursday at the L’Auberge Hotel and Casino.

Wade will preview his team's season opener against Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the first of five luncheons this season.

The guest speaker will be LSU women's coach Nikki Fargas, whose squad opens its season Tuesday as well.

LSU basketball appears in AP Top 25; Will Wade: Ranking a bit 'generous' An 18-win season combined with the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class landed the LSU basketball team a spot in The Associated Press prese…

The Lady Tigers and Tigers will share the PMAC in a rare men's-women's doubleheader with Fargas' team hosting Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m.

The luncheon is open to the public and is held in the Bon Temps Buffet in the casino area. The buffet, which costs $14.95 per person, will be available at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at noon.

Additional Tipoff Luncheons are scheduled for Dec. 6, Jan. 3, Feb. 7 and March 7.