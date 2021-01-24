No. 4 South Carolina’s size advantage wasn’t the problem for the LSU women’s basketball team Sunday.
It was when the Gamecocks went small that was a deciding factor in a 69-65 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
For the second time in three games, LSU played on even terms through three quarters with a top 10 team, but when the visitors picked up the pace, they left the building with South Carolina’s ninth consecutive win and 11th straight in the series.
LSU (6-7, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) was within a point of the lead at 56-55 with 3:41 left but scored only once in the next three minutes as South Carolina put the game away. The Gamecocks got their transition game going thanks to LSU missed shots and turnovers, making their final six field goal attempts — all layups.
Last week the Tigers held off No. 7 Texas A&M for an overtime victory. This time they didn’t make enough plays down the stretch and saw their two-game winning streak ended.
“We’re trying to put together a full game,” senior point guard Khayla Pointer said. “In this game we were tit for tat with one of the best teams in the country, but we have to find a way to pull it out. You can’t be close in a game like that and lose it at the end, especially on our home court.”
Pointer had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, but as often has been the case, didn’t have enough support. Sophomore Tiara Young had 16 points, 10 in the first half, but played only 21 minutes because of foul trouble. Senior post player Faustine Aifuwa struggled throughout the game, missing long stretches and making only one of seven shots for seven points and her third lowest rebound output (five).
Pointer and Young were a combined 14-of-29 shooting, but the rest of the team was 11 for 31. LSU coach Nikki Fargas felt the absence of Young and Aifuwa kept her team from separating the score early.
“We have a really talented sophomore in Tiara Young, and we need her to play more than 20 minutes,” Fargas said. “If we have those two (with Aifuwa) in the game more it’s a different first half.
“I like the fight of our team. We’re still growing and challenging ourselves to be better in certain areas. Tonight, we definitely got exposed late game. We weren’t scoring, and they were getting their transition game going. That was the difference in the game.”
Aaliyah Boston, coming off a triple double against Georgia, had 20 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina (12-1, 7-0). Destanni Henderson 16 points and eight assists. LSU held leading scorer Zia Cooke to 11 points, but it was Cooke’s fast-break layup that started the decisive run after Aifuwa and Young both missed shots.
LSU called timeout after Lele’ Grissett scored another transition layup to make it 60-55. Young answered with a basket, but Boston, Cooke and Grissett kept the tempo in the Gamecocks’ favor with transition baskets after two missed shots and an LSU turnover. Grissett’s shot made it 66-57 with 1:14 to play.
“We tried to make it tough for them, keeping Boston and (Victaria) Saxton off the boards to limit their second-chance points,” Pointer said. “We tried to slow them down in transition, which we failed to do in the last few minutes of the game.”
LSU succeeded in controlling the pace in the first half and led by as many as six points (31-25). The Lady Tigers limited the SEC’s best rebounding team to eight second chance points, but the visitors adjusted and outscored LSU 30-6 on fast-break points.
“LSU wanted to take the air out of the ball and pick us apart on the defensive side of the ball,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “I felt we needed to pick the pace up, make them place faster and maybe turn them over. Disrupt the pace. Her runout and made layups gave us the separation we needed to win the game.”