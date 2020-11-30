LSU coach Ed Orgeron said star wide receiver Terrace Marshall visited his office Sunday morning and told him that he would not be playing the remainder of the season.
By the afternoon, Marshall made his decision public: LSU's top offensive player and leading scorer was opting out of the season, ending his collegiate career with three regular season games remaining. He will prepare for the NFL draft, where he is expected to be selected in the early rounds.
Orgeron said he wouldn't speak for Marshall on what ultimately led to the decision, but he told reporters he thought it was "strictly a business decision." In a Sunday social media post, Marshall wrote that playing in the NFL and retiring his parents has been his "#1 mission."
"He just thought this was the time to opt out," Orgeron said. "So we're going to respect his decision and wish him the best."
Marshall, a former five-star recruit from Parkway High, finished his career with 106 catches, 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns. The touchdown total ties Marshall with Chase for fourth all-time in LSU history.
In seven games this season, Marshall led LSU with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. He recorded 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in his final game, a 20-7 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. His final play was a three-yard touchdown reception.
"I know he's going to have a great career in the NFL, and he's always going to be a great Tiger," Orgeron said. "He did a lot of things for us."
Marshall's departure, on the surface, was a surprising development, news that came less than two weeks after he gave a speech in a players-only meeting to bring the team together before its 27-24 win at Arkansas.
However, it's a decision that's been brewing for about a week, multiple sources told The Advocate, and it appeared Texas A&M would be Marshall's final game. Even Friday's news that the Alabama game had been rescheduled didn't deter his ultimate decision.
Orgeron said Sunday morning was the first time he'd heard of Marshall's intentions to opt out, and the fifth-year head coach said he respected that Marshall came and spoke to him in person.
They had a close relationship, Orgeron said. He recruited Marshall. He played with Marshall's great-uncle, the late Joe Delaney, at Northwestern State. When Myles Brennan first was injured, Marshall met with Orgeron in his office to talk about who the next quarterback would be.
"So it was a little different between a player and a coach with me and him," Orgeron said. "It was almost like family. So, he came and talked to me like a man. He explained his decision. I respected his decision."
Still, there's Marshall's speech. There's a lingering question about its sincerity and how the locker room will juxtapose the star wide receiver's message with his ultimate decision to leave.
“I think it’s something we’ve got to deal with," Orgeron said. "Obviously he had a change of heart. I thought when he said it he meant it, and the team believed him. I think that obviously he had a change of heart.
You never can tell what’s going on with guys when they talk with their families or people they need to talk to when they make personal decisions. I think this was strictly a business decision for Terrace. I can’t speak for him. Let him speak for it. But, again, we support him and he’s been a great LSU Tiger for us.”