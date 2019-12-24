ATLANTA — Dave Aranda tells a reporter he doesn't mean to be tactful, but then again, LSU's defensive coordinator says, he kind of does.

Aranda understands the question — do you see head coaching in your future soon? — and he understands its timing.

It's Christmas Eve, four days before No. 1 LSU (13-0) plays No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal; but it's also Aranda's first formal media availability since June.

There's so much to discuss. Too much to discuss.

Schematic shifts in-season. Injury adjustments. Game plans that did and didn't work. How to stop Oklahoma's potent, high-scoring offense.

But there's the one storyline that can't be ignored: how on Dec. 10, a swirl of reports said UNLV was closing in on a deal to make Aranda its new head football coach — news that fizzled late that night when ESPN reported Aranda was no longer expected to be the school's next head coach.

UNLV announced the hiring of Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo the following morning.

Aranda says he only had "preliminary talks" with UNLV "and that was it." He says he was "thrilled at the interest" and that UNLV approached him about the job opportunity. He says he did exactly what he advises the younger coaches at LSU when such an opportunity comes: you "always look into those for you and your family if that's what's best for you."

In the end, Aranda's situation at LSU was "hard to beat." He makes $2.5 million per year coaching a defense that's making a run at the national championship.

And so, Aranda passed on the opportunity.

It's the second time in as many years Aranda's done so. He turned down a 2018 offer to be Jimbo Fisher's defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, a negotiation that forced LSU to make Aranda the highest-paid assistant coach in the nation.

Aranda tells the reporter "LSU has been so great to me here," and that he's returned to studying Oklahoma game film — an offense that "you can't sleep" after watching.

But just once more before the morning is consumed with questions of the Sooners and semifinal minutiae, Aranda debunks the reputation that he had little interest in ever becoming a college head coach, that his sights were solely focused on the goal of becoming a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Maybe the idea hadn't fully taken form early on. But don't personal epiphanies suddenly occur only to realize the urge was there all along?

"You know," Aranda says. "The interest of being a head coach, I think, has always been there."

It started, Aranda says, when he was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 1999 to 2001, when he shared an office with fellow G.A. Bill Bedenbough — now Oklahoma's offensive line coach.

And as Aranda worked his way up the coaching ladder, accepting various assistant coaching jobs, he built his own beliefs and thoughts along the way.

He was a defensive coordinator under Greg McMackin in Hawaii from 2010 to 2011.

A coordinator again at Wisconsin under Gary Andersen from 2013 to 2015.

Aranda explains that "there is a time where you flip from just drawing plays and blitzes during staff meetings to really being engaged."

"It's been like that for a while," he says.

Will that day come soon?

Aranda deflects the question, saying, "the focus is just so clearly on what we've got here coming up."

There's been plenty for the thoughtful coach nicknamed "The Professor" to ponder this season — a year that's included some of the harshest criticisms in his four-year tenure in Baton Rouge.

Something Aranda thinks of "quite a bit"?

The second half of LSU's historic 46-41 victory at Alabama, the win that broke the Crimson Tide's eight-game win streak over the Tigers.

LSU led 33-13 at halftime in Tuscaloosa, and Aranda says the defense came out of the locker room prepared for Alabama and then-healthy quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to come out chucking deep shots.

Instead, the Tide came out running the ball.

Alabama running back Najee Harris rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in a surge that brought the game within a single-score.

"I think somewhere in the third quarter it became apparent that our thought and their thought didn't mesh," Aranda says. "So then we tried to adjust it."

And that outlines what the defensive guru says has been "one of the struggles for me this year": adjusting in the middle of a game.

He points out the Ole Miss game, when LSU won 58-37 but the defense was torn by true freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns.

"I didn't pull everybody to the side and get them together and say, 'Hey, this is what happened. This is where I went wrong. This is how we fix it,' " Aranda says.

It never reached a point where it felt like, "Wow, everything is collapsing here," he says. But he was struggling solving one of the tougher conundrums in his career.

He had to manage key injuries — the season-ending loss of starting free safety Todd Harris, plus the short-term losses of starting outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaison and defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan — while preparing a scheme that could withstand an LSU offense that consistently took less than two minutes to score.

There was a feeling at the beginning of the year, Aranda says, to just line up his players in the right position and "let them play."

And he felt he limited safeties like Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens with roles that were "too stagnant," that asked them to just do one thing instead of roving them across the field, covering and blitzing and rushing — dynamic attacks that have defined Aranda's most successful defenses.

But the emergence of true freshmen safeties Cordale Flott and Maurice Hampton allowed LSU to return to those schemes.

And since Delpit, who played through an ankle injury, has been fully healthy after sitting out the Arkansas game, the defense has been much stouter.

In LSU's past two games, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 50-7 in the regular-season finale and shut down Georgia in a 37-10 victory in the SEC Championship Game.

"I think we're opening up things much more now," Aranda says. "Taking more chances with pressures and stunts now, having calls that are just for certain formations or looks now."